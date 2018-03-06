The Latest on the upcoming vacancy U.S. Senate vacancy in Mississippi (all times local): 12:35 p.m. Mississippi’s Republican governor says he will not appoint himself to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Gov. Phil Bryant says there’s “something nefarious” about a governor appointing himself to another office. Bryant also says: “Washington’s not where I want to be just now” and ...Read More »
ROSS REILY — Legislature is intellectually dishonest on education
We keep hearing — over and over and over again — what a wonderful atmosphere there is in Mississippi for business. The Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House love to talk about how cutting taxes is going to save the world and bring more business to Mississippi. So, while I have my $10 savings on my taxes this
Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi's problems in the State of the State address, a lawmaker said in the Democrats' televised response. Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light. Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care
Governor: Mississippi reality different from critics’ view
Critics are painting a negative picture of Mississippi but the state is enjoying low unemployment and is improving its public education system, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said Tuesday night in a State of the State speech that offered a few new proposals. "The proverbial critics would have you believe that one is a declining state whose people are suffering mightily,"
Downward budget trend could continue in 2018
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal JACKSON – If preliminary numbers hold, 2018 will mark the third consecutive session where Mississippi legislators cut state spending. The budgets proposed for the upcoming fiscal year by both the Legislative Budget Committee and by Gov. Phil Bryant call for less spending than the budget passed in the 2017 session for the current fiscal
Medical building named for Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is naming a building for Gov. Phil Bryant. College Board trustees approved the plan Thursday morning. Bearing Bryant's name will be the university's recently opened medical school building in Jackson. The five-story, $74 million structure was officially opened in August, giving the university room to expand the number of physicians it trains. The Republican
Governor advocating for two statewide votes: state flag, transportation tax
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal If second-term Gov. Phil Bryant has his way, 2018 could be a busy year for Mississippi voters. The Republican governor voiced support earlier this week for placing on the ballot for voters to decide: Whether to pay additional taxes (presumably on gasoline and other items) to raise revenue for transportation needs on the state
SMW Manufacturing acquires Caterpillar operations in Lafayette County
SMW Manufacturing is taking over operations at the former Caterpillar facility in Lafayette County. The company plans to invest in excess of $15 million and hire up to 50 employees, comprised of predominantly former Caterpillar employees, by the end of 2018. "I am pleased to welcome SMW to Mississippi and appreciate the company for utilizing the skills of the facility's
Nosef resigning as chairman of Mississippi Republican Party
The Mississippi Republican Party is looking for a new chairman. Joe Nosef, in a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant Wednesday, announced he was stepping down from the post he's held for nearly six years. The Clarion-Ledger reports Bryant thanked Nosef for his service and wished him the best in the future. In his resignation letter, Nosef said he plans to focus on
BILL CRAWFORD: State flag conflict: morality vs. heritage
Former state GOP executive director, elected Republican official, and chief of staff to Kirk Fordice, Mississippi's first Republican Governor, Andy Taggart has publicly challenged his party to step up and "lead the charge in finally removing from our state flag the representation of the Confederate battle flag." Saying such a move "will make a strong, moral statement" acknowledging "our