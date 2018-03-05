E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
PHIL HARDWICK — Do you care about your followers?

For the MBJ March 5, 2018 Leave a comment

Ask members of a group to name the characteristics of a good leader, and don’t be surprised when the usual descriptions come up: visionary, listener, communicator, ethical, trustworthy, etc. I’ve been doing such an exercise with groups for a long time. Lately, I’ve noticed that a certain characteristic has moved from the middle of the list to near the top. ...

PHIL HARDWICK — The ABCs of economic development for small towns

Phil Hardwick December 20, 2017 1 Comment

  Mayors of just about all small towns are part-time individuals interested and willing to serve their communities. They do not get paid very much and most are not holders of college degrees in economic or community development. They learn quickly that there is a lot to learn about being the CEO of a small town. One of the many ...

PHIL HARDWICK — A Q&A with Knox Ross

Phil Hardwick November 2, 2017 Leave a comment

It’s been a while since I had a chance to visit with former Pelahatchie Mayor Knox Ross so I reached out to him online. Here’s my interview with the personable and accomplished Ross. What are you doing these days? I am completing an 11-month assignment as the CEO of the Coordinating and Development Corporation in Shreveport. The CDC is an ...

PHIL HARDWICK: Become involved in serving your community

Ross Reily September 18, 2017 Leave a comment

Sooner or later, successful business persons will be asked to serve on a nonprofit board of directors.  Such service can be rewarding, but the outcome can be miserable if there is a bad match between board member and organization. To help avoid a potential bad experience and to help you evaluate whether you and the organization are a good match, the ...

PHIL HARDWICK: Escape rooms are sweeping the nation

Phil Hardwick July 31, 2017 Leave a comment

  Kimberly wasn’t so sure she wanted to participate in the so-called Collaborate Problem Solving Activity that was on the agenda at the conference she was attending. “I hear they lock you in a room with other people and the group has to solve some kind of puzzle to get out.” “Oh, don’t worry,” someone said. “It’s a lot of ...

PHIL HARDWICK: Business success is about what the market wants

Phil Hardwick July 20, 2017 Leave a comment

You’ve heard it before. Find what you are passionate about and open your own business. Don’t just work at a job. The problem with that message is twofold: (1) what you’re passionate about might not be what you’re good at and (2) what you want might not be what the market wants. Television commercials toss these messages at us regularly, ...

