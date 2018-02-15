An Indiana-based company that makes molded plastic products will spend $5.3 million to expand its Mississippi plant, hiring 53 new workers. Richardson Molding of Columbus, Indiana, will add the workers over two years to the 135 currently employed in Philadelphia. The company is buying new equipment, saying it’s increasing production to meet higher demand. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft ...Read More »
Mississippi Choctaws voting on proposal to create 4th casino
Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote on developing a fourth casino, which would be on tribal land at the center of the state. Choctaws will decide Thursday whether to create a gambling site on tribal land in the Red Water community just north of Carthage, The Clarion-Ledger reported. Red Water is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of
Citizens Holding extends repurchase plan
MBJ staff Citizens Holding Co.'s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock over the next 36 months. This new repurchase plan announced Wednesday was approved by the board to replace the plan that will expire Aug. 20. "Our Board of Directors continually looks for opportunities to return value to
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs,
Lonely Planet names Natchez as the No. 2 destination in America
Lonely Planet says, in America, only Philadelphia is a better place to visit than Natchez. The company known for its travel guides says in its Tuesday announcement that Natchez, at the beginning of the Natchez Trace parkway "is the state's cycling and recreational jewel." Some 668 antebellum homes pepper the oldest civilized settlement on the Mississippi River (beating New Orleans by two years).
DAVID DALLAS — Hope should spring eternal, not hate
In South Carolina last week, yet another unarmed, black man was killed by a white police officer. This slaying, as well as the officer's planting of evidence, was caught on film. Somehow this is supposed to be different from other shootings of unarmed black men and boys in this country. The department has terminated the officer's employment, meaning the chances
Choctaws' new hospital nearing completion
PHILADELHIA — The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is planning for a March 2 ribbon cutting for the tribe's new hospital near Philadelphia. This will be followed by the grand opening for the facility on March 9. Tribal spokeswoman Misty Dreifuss tells WTOK-TV in Meridian the $55 million facility will be set up to meet an array of health care needs of
Communities awarded national Main Street accreditation
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Main Street Association has designated cities as accredited National Main Street Programs for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The cities are Aberdeen, Corinth, Pascagoula, Amory, Greenville, Philadelphia, Baldwyn, Greenwood, Picayune, Batesville, Gulfport, Pontotoc, Belhaven, Hattiesburg, Ripley, Biloxi, Hernando, Senatobia, Booneville, Indianola, Starkville, Canton, Kosciusko, Tunica, Carthage,
MBJ's Businesswoman of the Year never expected her career to take this path
Thomasson Lumber has a simple slogan: "Just Pole Folks." That may have been true for the company not too long ago. But today, the Philadelphia-based privately owned business now known as Thomasson Company does much more than provide pressure-treated utility poles, though it has been and still is a go-to-place for "round stock offerings," which include softwood power poles. As
Social media marketing allows casinos to give, take
You can be sure the casino industry knows a good bet when it sees one. And perhaps the most valuable tool to help revive a sluggish gaming industry in Mississippi is marketing through social media. "We look at social media, and there are a lot of different ways to approach it," Brian Best, corporate president of e-commerce at Boyd Gaming,