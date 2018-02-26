Speculation in the Mississippi House is that Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is in line to be appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to replace U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Multiple members of the House – both Republican and Democrat – say there were members of the House positioning themselves to replace Gunn, who some say could resign before the current session is ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Philip Gunn
BILL CRAWFORD: Reeves’ BRIDGE Act would endow his governorship
Love him or hate him for it, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves stays true to his autocratic ways. He dropped his complex $1.1 billion “Building Roads, Improving Development, and Growing the Economy (BRIDGE) Act” on the Senate one day last week and passed it the next. He also stuck in the bill provisions that would allow him expanded autocratic power ...Read More »
Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi’s problems in the State of the State address, a lawmaker said in the Democrats’ televised response. Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light. Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care ...Read More »
Mississippi group will study lottery but not take a stand
A study group will gather facts but does not intend to make recommendations either for or against creating a lottery in Mississippi. That’s according to the group’s leader, Republican state Rep. Richard Bennett of Long Beach. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said legislators should consider starting one. Republican House Speaker ...Read More »
Rep: Sorry for using ‘lynch’ over Confederate statue removal
A Mississippi lawmaker has apologized for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments. Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona had said in a Facebook post that the destruction of monuments is “heinous and horrific.” He accused Louisiana officials of acting in a Nazi-like fashion. “The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our ...Read More »
Analysis: Leaders say reducing state budget meets GOP goal
There has been plenty of hand-wringing about the Mississippi budget the past several months, with Republican Gov. Phil Bryant making multiple rounds of cuts because tax collections fell short of expectations. Many programs face further reductions for the year that begins July 1 under a spending plan set by legislators. Some agency directors are certain to develop heartburn while figuring ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Republican leaders turn legislative session into fiasco
Give it a break, guys. The we-can’t-spend-money-we-don’t-have argument is just a little too false-hearted. The GOP talking point was embellished by House Public Health Committee Chairman Sam Mills: “What I always tell my children, gentlemen, is that we can’t print money,” Mims said. “Often I look outside in my backyard, and I say, ‘Do you see a money tree?’ And ...Read More »
Veteran lawmaker Read named Appropriations chairman
By BOBBY HARRISON House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has turned to the Gulf Coast to fill the Appropriations Committee chairman vacancy, naming veteran lawmaker John Read, R-Gautier, to the influential post. “John has more experience and knowledge of the appropriations process than anyone in the House of Representatives,” Gunn said Monday afternoon in a news release. “He has 25 years ...Read More »
House speaker greeted by flag supporters at Neshoba Fair
PHILADELPHIA — About two dozen people who want to keep the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag held the banner in silent protest Thursday as Republican state House Speaker Philip Gunn spoke at the Neshoba County Fair. The fair is one of the year’s largest political gatherings, and Gunn’s speech was his biggest public appearance since late June, when he ...Read More »
House backs convention to mandate federal balanced budget
JACKSON — Mississippi could become the third state to sign onto a plan for a nationwide constitutional convention to force the federal government to balance its budget and require states’ permission to increase national debt. The House voted 68-51 after a contentious debate where Republicans cut off the discussion over the loud objections of Democrats. The measure was held for ...Read More »