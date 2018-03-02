Laura Marion, MD, OB/GYN, has joined the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle at the Physician and Surgeons Clinic in Columbus. Originally from Amory, Marion is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in biology. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2012 and completed her ...Read More »
Buckle, Sheffield practicing at new clinic
Physician and Surgeon’s Clinic (P&S) has renovated its Amory location to accommodate a new pediatric clinic, Preferred Pediatrics. Physicians Dr. Raphael Buckle and Dr. Mary Ann Sheffield have been named as the primary physicians for Preferred Pediatrics. Buckle, M.D., is a native of Ghana, Africa. He has been in the United States for 24 years and been a physician for ...Read More »