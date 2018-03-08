Jeff Champion recently joined the Pickering Firm’s Flowood Water Resources Team as a Senior Design Technician. He has an Associate Applied Science Degree in Drafting Design Technology from Hinds Junior College, and over 30 years of experience. The firm is headquartered in Memphis, TN with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and in Jonesboro, Arkansas.Read More »
Tag Archives: Pickering Firm
Pickering Announces 2 New Employees
Pickering Firm, Inc. recently added two new employees in Flowood. Stephen Baldwyn, EI, has joined the firm’s Flowood Civil Engineering team as an Engineer Intern. Baldwyn has a BS in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, and was previously at Gregory Construction Services. Marcus Hope has joined the firm’s Flowood Natural Resources team as an Environmental Scientist. Hope has a ...Read More »
Ellis joins Pickering Firm
Ron Ellis has joined the Pickering Firm’s Biloxi office as a construction inspector. Ellis has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology and has 19 years of experience. Pickering is headquartered in Memphis, with Mississippi offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl and Biloxi.Read More »
Pickering Announces new principal owner and associate principal owners
Jonathan Johnson, PE, has been named new Principal Owner of Pickering Firm. Johnson has 10 years of experience and serves the firm as Civil Engineer on the Civil Engineering Team in Pickering’s Flowood office. Thomas “Tom” Moisan, RA, Robert “Bobby Biggs and Harvey Matheny have been named Associate Principal Owners. Moisan has 25 years of experience and is the firm’s ...Read More »
Pickering Firm, Inc. has added Metro to its Biloxi office.
Jared Metro recently joined the Pickering Firm as a Construction Inspector in the Biloxi office. Metro has an Associate in Construction Engineering degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and 10 years of experience. Pickering is headquartered in Memphis with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.Read More »
Pickering Announces New Employees
Pickering Firm, Inc. recently made two new hires in the Flowood office. Olivia “Libby” Wiseman and Bailey Rainey have recently joined the Water Resources team of Pickering Firm in Flowood. Wiseman has a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Memphis and Bailey has a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Mississippi State University. Pickering is a full ...Read More »
Pickering Firm announces 4 new hires in Memphis area
Pickering Firm, Inc. recently announced four new hires: Hunter Stovall, EI, has joined the firm’s Mississippi Transportation team as Transportation Engineer Intern and is located in the Flowood office. Stovall has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. Kathryn Ikle’ has joined the Memphis office as a Marketing Specialist. She has a Bachelor of Professional Studies ...Read More »
Pickering Firm names owners
Pickering Firm Inc. has named new principal and associate principal owners. The new principal owners are Mike Foster, PE, Rick Ferguson, PE, and Dan Townsend, PE. Foster, senior civil Engineer, Hernando office, is a graduate of Arkansas State University and has 21 years of experience. Ferguson, senior bridge engineer, Flowood office, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and ...Read More »