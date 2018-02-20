Veteran banker Eric Miller has been named President of Planters Bank in Greenwood, replacing former President Jim Quinn. Miller joined Planters after earning his B.S. from the University of Alabama and his M.B.A. from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. ...Read More »
Planters Bank Announces Retirement and Promotions
Planters Bank announced that Alan Hargett is assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing long-time executive Randy Randall, who has served in that role since 2003. The bank also announced that Jim Quinn is assuming the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the bank stepping into the post formerly held by Hargett. While ...Read More »
Willis Frazer retires from banking
Willis Frazer in the Clarksdale office of Planters Bank is retiring after a 45-year career, most of it in banking. Frazier is a native of Clarksdale and has spent most of his life in the Mississippi Delta. He graduated from Clarksdale High School and received his BBA degree in accounting from Ole Miss in 1973. He furthered his studies by ...Read More »
Planters makes promotions
Planters Bank recently made a series of promotions and staff changes. In Greenville, Abby Murphy was promoted to Branch Officer. Murphy is a native of Indianola and joined Planters Bank in 2008. She graduated from Delta State University with BBA degree. She is a volunteer at the Mighty Mississippi Music Festival and Mississippi River Marathon. Murphy is married to Calvin ...Read More »
Planters Bank promotes 10 at North Mississippi banks
Planters Bank recently made several promotions at several locations in Mississippi. Paul Flowers has been promoted to President of Clarksdale office. Flowers is a native of Clarksdale and a graduate of Clarksdale High School. He has worked in banking for over 19 years and began working with Covenant Bank which is now Planters Bank in 2000. He received his B.B.A. ...Read More »
Planters Bank hires Strawbridge
Ryan Strawbridge has joined Planters Bank as Vice President for Planters Bank in Greenwood. He received his undergraduate and his MBA from Delta State University and a graduate of the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit. He joins Planters Bank with 11 years of banking experience. Strawbridge was recently appointed to serve on the Mississippi Bankers Association’s lending committee. He is ...Read More »
Planters promotes Will Sledge
Will Sledge has recently been promoted to president of the Ruleville office of Planters Bank. Sledge has been in banking for 13 years with eight years at Planters Bank’s office in Cleveland. He received his BBA and MBA from Delta State University. He is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Louisiana State Graduate School of Banking ...Read More »
Planters promotes workers
Planters Bank has made several promotions. Kerry Potter has been promoted to branch officer for the Greenville office. She is a native of Joplin, Mo., and attended Missouri Southern State College. Potter has worked for Planters Bank for eight years and has a total of 13 years in banking. She is active in Delta Center Stage and has performed in ...Read More »
Two join board
Pat Chism and Seldon Van Cleve were recently appointed to the Advisory Board of Planters Bank. Chism is a native of Forrest City, Ark., and received his master’s electrical license while working for Hurt Electric in Forrest City. He formed Irrigation Equipment and relocated the company to Indianola in 1984. In 2000, he formed Irrigation Fitting Inc and also is ...Read More »
Planters promotes employees
Planters Bank has promoted three employees. Jamie Ray has been promoted to assistant vice president in the Cleveland office. LeAnn Cummins has been promoted to compliance officer for the Planters Bank system. Peter Fisher has been promoted to loan officer in the Greenville office. Ray is a native of Cleveland and a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking. She ...Read More »