Republicans suddenly find themselves defending two seats in Mississippi this year as they try to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is already up for re-election in the deeply conservative state. And 80-year-old Republican Sen. Thad Cochran announced Monday that he is resigning April 1 because of poor health. Cochran is just over halfway
Mississippi mayor to leave Democratic Party, be Independent
The Democratic mayor of Vicksburg thinks he's figured out a way to straddle the partisan divide in politics: He's going to declare himself an independent, so that in the future he'll only have to run in general elections, not primaries. The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he'll formally leave the Democratic Party by March 20. Flaggs says
Analysis: Hard feelings from 2014 carry into Senate race
Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel has launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate, four years after refusing to concede the first. The theme of his campaign, so far, is "Remember Mississippi." The phrase reflects what McDaniel and many of his supporters see as dirty dealing by the political establishment in his loss to the state's senior senator, Thad Cochran, in
BILL CRAWFORD — McDaniel determined to take down an incumbent senator
Well, here we go again. State Sen. Chris McDaniel has again anointed himself as the conservative messiah sent to save us from a successful incumbent U.S. Senator. Most will remember the nasty and controversial campaign McDaniel waged four years ago to unseat Sen. Thad Cochran. As described by the Biloxi Sun-Herald, "that GOP primary race dominated the media and
Legislation that could impact Hood lawsuit against Entergy passes House
JACKSON – Legislation that Attorney General Jim Hood maintains could negatively impact his potentially $1 billion lawsuit against Entergy passed the House Wednesday by an 89-27 margin. The bill will go back to the Senate where members can accept the bill as passed by the House and send it to the governor or invite negotiations. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to remove
Gulf Coast Democratic legislator Baria enters Senate race
State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the
2 women file to run for congressional seat in Mississippi
A state lawmaker and a business executive are the latest to enter the Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Mississippi. Sally Doty is an attorney from Brookhaven and has served in the state Senate since 2012. Morgan Dunn is managing director of Vestra LLC, a health care consulting firm in Magee. The two women filed qualifying papers Monday
Some criticize fast track for education funding revision
Some Democrats say the public needs more time to study a proposal to rewrite Mississippi's education funding formula. But the Republican chairman of the House Education Committee, Richard Bennett of Long Beach, said the plan could come up for a vote Tuesday in the Appropriations Committee. The bill is supported by House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton. If
Governor: Mississippi reality different from critics’ view
Critics are painting a negative picture of Mississippi but the state is enjoying low unemployment and is improving its public education system, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said Tuesday night in a State of the State speech that offered a few new proposals. "The proverbial critics would have you believe that one is a declining state whose people are suffering mightily,"
First president from Mississippi? Twitter fans make case for Oprah
Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress, a native of Kosciusko, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played