A 14 percent-point reduction in federal income tax boosted Sanderson Farms Inc.'s first fiscal quarter's net income by $37.5 million, the Laurel-based poultry processor announced Wednesday after close of the Nasdaq stock market. Thanks to that tax liability reduction, the company reported in a release that net income was $51.2 million, or $2.24 per share, for the quarter compared with
Sanderson plans to build Texas facilities with 1,700 jobs
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms Inc. plans to build a $200 million processing plant, feed mill and hatchery in Smith and Wood counties, Texas. At full capacity, the facilities would employ 1,700 and process 1.25 million birds per week, the Laurel-based company said in a news release on Thursday. Additionally, contract growers are expected to invest $135 million. Operations are expected
Sanderson rides dark-meat sales to net profit rebound
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms Inc. net income more than doubled in the first fiscal quarter compared with the year earlier period – thanks to dark-meat sales recovering from a slump brought on by the avian flu outbreak in 2015. Sales for the quarter ending Jan. 31 were $688.3 million, compared with $605.2 million a year earlier. Net income for the
Sanderson, other producers sued for alleged price-fixing
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms Inc. and 14 other poultry producers have been sued in federal court for alleged price-fixing. The producers control 90 percent of the nation's broiler output, valued at $30 billion annually, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Broilers constitute 98 percent of the chicken meat in
Low sales prices drive Sanderson earnings down in second quarter
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms' earnings dipped to $47.6 million, or $2.11 per share, in the second fiscal quarter ending April 30, compared with $71.2 million, or $3.13 per share a year earlier. The Laurel-based poultry producer said in a release Thursday that earnings were hurt by sales prices – down by 11.4 percent per pound — though volume was up
Report takes processors to task, but Sanderson Farms denies worker abuse
By JACK WEATHERLY Four major poultry processing companies don't give line workers time for restroom breaks – forcing some to wear diapers if they have to wait too long or are denied a break, according to a report from Oxfam America. Those companies – Laurel-based Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Pilgrim's Pride – force their workers to endure
Wayne Farms plant in Laurel, Miss, to lay off 500
LAUREL — A Georgia-based poultry company says its Laurel, Mississippi, plant will close its deboning lines and lay off about 500 workers by the end of June. Wayne Farms LLC of Oakwood, Georgia, said in a news release that one customer has contracted for the entire plant's output, but wants only whole birds. Spokesman Frank Singleton said in a telephone
UPDATE: Spike in Mississippi egg prices will come, experts say
If the price of eggs at your favorite grocery in Mississippi hasn't taken a big jump, just wait. The Mississippi poultry industry has thus far escaped the outbreak of avian flu that has devastated flocks in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Forty-seven million birds have been destroyed because of the virus, with Iowa leading the way
North Carolina officials may revisit Sanderson Farms plant incentives
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County officials may reconsider tax breaks and other sweeteners for a proposed poultry plan that could employ 1,000 workers. The Fayetteville Observer reported that Cumberland County commissioners may vote Tuesday to set a public hearing on an incentives package for the Sanderson Farms plant. The Mississippi-based company told economic development officials last week that it is
Sanderson Farms offering increased regular dividend and special payment
LAUREL — Sanderson Farms Inc.'s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a new annual dividend rate of $0.88 per share. The board has also authorized a special cash dividend payment of $0.50 per share. Both the regular quarterly cash dividend and the special cash dividend are payable on Oct. 14 to