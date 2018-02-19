PPM Consultants recently hired Annie Mcilwain as project manager for its Jackson office. Mcilwain has six years of experience addressing environmental and health and safety (EHS) compliance and due diligence issues throughout the Southeast. Her expertise is design and implementation of large stormwater systems in the petroleum sector. Mcilwain holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering as well as ...Read More »
PPM Consultants adds Hess
Jere “Trey” Hess, former Chief of the Groundwater Assessment and Remediation Division for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, has accepted a position as Director of Brownfields and Economic Development with PPM Consultants in Jackson. Hess spent nearly 24 years with MDEQ after studying mechanical engineering and business at Mississippi State University. Hess holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical ...Read More »