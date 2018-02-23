The 2017 PRAM Central award winners are Morgan Miller (left), digital media manager at Mississippi Department of Transportation, who was named Emerging Practitioner of the Year, and Matt Westerfield, APR, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, who was presented the President Award. Miller manages MDOT’s social media, websites and digital advertising program. Westerfield was recognized for going ...Read More »
PRAM Central announces 2018 board of directors
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter recently announced the 2018 board of directors. The board is, front row, from left, Matt Westerfield, APR, vice president of membership, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, vice president of communications, public relations specialist for Holmes Community College; Jean Cook, APR, treasurer, communications ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms awarded 3 Public Relations awards
Sanderson Farms’ Corporate Communication Department recently won three awards, including a Judge’s Choice award, during the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s Prism Awards competition in Hattiesburg. The poultry producer received PRAM’s Judge’s Choice award and a PRism Award for the publication of the annual Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report. In addition, Sanderson Farms won a second PRism Award for the ...Read More »
Southern Miss staff members take home top awards at 2017 PRAM state conference
The University of Southern Mississippi staff members from four offices took home two of the top awards. at the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s (PRAM) annual state conference. Southern Miss received two PRism Awards, PRAM’s highest honor for outstanding work in the field of public relations, and two Awards of Excellence, PRAM’s second highest honor. PRism Award recipients were April ...Read More »
Mara Hartmann takes top honor
Mara Hartmann, APR, Entergy Mississippi senior lead communications specialist, is the recipient of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s Professional Achievement Award. The award is PRAM’s top honor and recognizes excellence in the field of public relations. It is presented to a public relations practitioner and PRAM member whose accomplishments have made a major contribution to the profession. Recipients embody ...Read More »
PRAM seats board members
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Beach Chapter has announced its 2013 board of directors. April Lollar, APR, Coast Electric Power Association, will serve as president, and Raemona Seemann, United Way of South Mississippi, will serve as vice president. Also serving on the board are Charmaine Schmermund, University of Southern Mississippi, past president; Michelle Wilson, Boys & Girls ...Read More »
Perkins presented award
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM)- Mississippi Beach Chapter president Keith Guillot recently presented Susan Lepoma Perkins, APR, with the 2011 Rex E. Kelly Professional Achievement Award during the chapter’s June meeting. The award recognizes an individual for professionalism and for her efforts in enhancing the role of the public relations practitioner. The award was developed by the chapter ...Read More »
PRAM installs new board members
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) has installed its 2011 board of directors. Serving as president of the association is Kristie Aylett, APR, principal and owner of The KARD Group Public Relations and Marketing. Other officers are: Meagan Coughlin, vice president of programs; Shannon Coker, APR, vice president of awards; Melissa Bryant, vice president of communications; Chantel Lott, vice ...Read More »