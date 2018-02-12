The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter recently announced the 2018 board of directors. The board is, front row, from left, Matt Westerfield, APR, vice president of membership, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, vice president of communications, public relations specialist for Holmes Community College; Jean Cook, APR, treasurer, communications ...Read More »
‘We Ring True’ branding initiative wins Best of Show award from PRAM
Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs’s “We Ring True” branding initiative won seven awards, including Best of Show, during the recent Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s PRism Awards competition. Since its launch in 2015, MSU has seen enrollment steadily increase along with academic accolades, research and development partnerships, university fundraising, student diversity, workplace satisfaction, brand recognition, social media engagement ...Read More »
Southern Miss staff members take home top awards at 2017 PRAM state conference
The University of Southern Mississippi staff members from four offices took home two of the top awards. at the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s (PRAM) annual state conference. Southern Miss received two PRism Awards, PRAM’s highest honor for outstanding work in the field of public relations, and two Awards of Excellence, PRAM’s second highest honor. PRism Award recipients were April ...Read More »
Mara Hartmann takes top honor
Mara Hartmann, APR, Entergy Mississippi senior lead communications specialist, is the recipient of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s Professional Achievement Award. The award is PRAM’s top honor and recognizes excellence in the field of public relations. It is presented to a public relations practitioner and PRAM member whose accomplishments have made a major contribution to the profession. Recipients embody ...Read More »
PRAM seats board members
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Beach Chapter has announced its 2013 board of directors. April Lollar, APR, Coast Electric Power Association, will serve as president, and Raemona Seemann, United Way of South Mississippi, will serve as vice president. Also serving on the board are Charmaine Schmermund, University of Southern Mississippi, past president; Michelle Wilson, Boys & Girls ...Read More »
Coughlin joins COB
Meagan Coughlin has joined Mississippi State University’s College of Business (COB) as the new assistant director of recruiting and events. A native of Starkville, Coughlin is an alumnus of MSU with a bachelor of arts in communication with an emphasis in public relations. She brings more than eight years of public relations experience in varying facets such as media relations, ...Read More »
Hall inducts Kirkpatrick, Sorge
Public relations professionals have been honored with induction into the Southern Public Relations Hall of Fame. William E. “Bud” Kirkpatrick, of Hattiesburg, is a founding member of the Pine Belt Chapter of PRAM. He was named director of public relations for the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972 and served in that capacity for the Hattiesburg and Long Beach campuses ...Read More »
MUW faculty honored
Faculty members at Mississippi University for Women (MUW) were recently recognized. Dr. Bridget Pieschel, professor of English and director of the Center for Women’s Research and Public Policy, was honored with the 2012 Kossen Faculty Excellence Award. Criterion for the award is based on three fundamentals ...Read More »
PRAM presents awards
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) recently honored public relations practitioners from around the state for outstanding work and service to the profession. Lea Ivey Stone, APR, received the organization’s Professional Achievement Award. A native of Picayune, Stone earned a communications degree from Mississippi State University (MSU). She is the corporate manager of community relations for Hancock Holding Company ...Read More »
PRAM names directors
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) has installed its 2012 board of directors. Serving as president of the association is Meagan Coughlin with The CPI Group, LLC. Other officers are: Shannon Coker, APR, vice president of programs; Matt Ginn, vice president of awards; Melissa Russo, vice president of communications; Patrice Sawyer Guilfoyle, vice president of student services; Jim Beaugez, ...Read More »