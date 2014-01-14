JACKSON — State economist Darrin Webb says government is Mississippi’s largest employer these days. That’s a big change from 20 years ago, when manufacturing held the top spot in the state. Webb says Mississippi lost manufacturing jobs after the North American Free Trade Agreement was put in place in the 1990s. Webb told House Appropriations Committee yesterday that total employment ...Read More »
Mosley: Government workers' pay lags surrounding states
JACKSON — Mississippi government employees make an average of $9,108 less than their counterparts in the surrounding states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee, said the Mississippi State Personnel Board director. Deanna Mosley told lawmakers that for the budget year that ended June 30, the average in Mississippi was $34,506. The four states’ average for equivalent jobs during that time ...Read More »
Personnel Board exec: State workers growing old
JACKSON — One-third of Mississippi state government’s workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next five years. Deanne Mosley, executive director of the state Personnel Board, said the employees nearing retirement age are many of the state’s leaders and supervisors. “They have an incredible amount of institutional knowledge,” Mosley told legislative leaders recently. One of the issues that could ...Read More »
City's tax collections up; looking to lease golf course
GREENVILLE — Though there were some hiccups in revenue collections for some city departments during the 2011-12 fiscal year, Greenville ended up with about $122,000 more in collections than the previous year. Steve Osso, the city’s external financial consultant, tells The Delta Democrat Times Greenville brought in almost $15.8 million over the period compared to the $15.6 million in the ...Read More »
Neel-Schaffer makes magazine's reader's choice list
JACKSON — The consulting engineering firm Neel-Schaffer made the Top 50 Road & Highway Design Firms List released by Roads and Bridges. Each year the magazine sends a survey out to its government (departments of transportation) readers, who in turn select the firms they prefer to work with out on the jobsite. The results are based on professional preference, not ...Read More »
After 25 years, Rep. Woods retiring from Legislature due to health
BYHALIA — State Rep. Tommy Woods, a Republican from Byhalia, is retiring from the Mississippi House after 25 years. Woods told the Commercial Appeal he made his decision to retire after consulting with his physicians. He suffered a stroke Dec. 26. Woods was re-elected in November to a seventh term serving House District 52 district that includes parts of DeSoto ...Read More »
Sturdivant, prominent politican/farmer, dies at home
GLENDORA — Mike P. Sturdivant, a two-time gubernatorial candidate and fourth-generation Delta farmer, has died. He was 85. Officials with Wilson and Knight Funeral Home told the Associated Press that Sturdivant died today at his home on the Due West Plantation near Glendora. Funeral services are pending. Mike Sturdivant Jr. told the Greenwood Commonwealth his father had been in declining ...Read More »
MDA director's salary bill passes; sent to governor's desk
JACKSON — Private donors could again boost the salary of Mississippi’s state economic development director, under a plan that House members sent to Gov. Phil Bryant today. The House agreed to changes that the Senate made in House Bill 1349, allowing donations to increase pay to the chief of the Mississippi Development Authority. Right now, law caps the salary at ...Read More »
Senate bill allows MDA chief to be paid with private-sector funds
JACKSON — The Senate has passed a bill to allow the director of the Mississippi Development Authority to be paid with money raised from private entities. The bill does not cap the MDA director’s salary. If the salary exceeds 150 percent of the governor’s salary, only the portion below that amount would be paid with state money. The MDA director ...Read More »
Former state Sen. Graham dies at 75
NEW ALBANY — Former state Sen. Walter A. “Pud” Graham has died. He was 75. Graham died at his home in New Albany Saturday after being in the hospital the previous week, undergoing a medical procedure. Officials with United Funeral Service said services would be held today at Ingomar Baptist Church in New Albany with burial in Vista Memorial Park. ...Read More »