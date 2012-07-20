STARKVILLE — Mississippi Horse Park director Bricklee Miller says a local engineer is currently developing plans to repair the facility’s damaged harness racing track, but funding is needed to go forward on the project. Once repair plans and cost estimates are finalized, Miller said she would approach the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors about funding options. In May, representatives from ...Read More »
Officials pushing for renovations at Mississippi Horse Park
STARKVILLE — Officials with the Mississippi Trotting Association say the Mississippi Horse Park could become a heavily used harness racing venue in the South if improvements are made to the facility’s track. While racing officials have high hopes for the venue, horse park officials say a lack of interest in harness racing over the years and a tight budget could ...Read More »