By JACK WEATHERLY The former managing partner in the $250 million plan to build a mixed-use community on the former 152-acre Colonial Country Club property in Jackson is no longer involved in the effort. Bo Lockard recently referred the Mississippi Business Journal to Luke Guarisco, whom he said was an original investor in the project. Numerous calls over several weeks to Guarisco ...Read More »
February 16, 2018 E-Edition
Smith Park: ‘We just felt like we had to do something’
By JULIA MILLER In the heart of downtown Jackson, Smith Park is getting a much-needed refresh after recent efforts to revitalize the historic area. “For 10 to 15 years, or even longer it’s been tired and has needed a major renovation,” said John Gomez, associate director at Jackson Downtown Partners. “We just felt like we had to do something.” For ...Read More »
Executive Commitee president says overall the state is seeing a rise in real estate sales
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Mississippi realtors have a cheerleader — Karen Glass, the president of the executive committee of Mississippi Realtors. “Realtors need cheerleaders,” Glass said. “We are often taken for granted and only thought of when someone needs to buy or sell property. I want it known that we are great community champions and many of us serve in ...Read More »
Waterton development to add $400 million ‘new urban’ community to Flowood
By JACK WEATHERLY Flowood will get a “traditional Southern town” dropped into its midst when the $400 million, 240-acre Waterton is built. Southern Lifestyle Development of Lafayette, La., will commence work on the 50-acre first phase (not including a 20-acre lake), in the summer, according to Kevin Blanchard, chief operating officer. Completion of that phase, with about 150 homes of ...Read More »
Crye-Leike Real Estate breaks sales record for 2017
Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, the nation’s fifth largest privately-held residential real estate firm and the largest in the Mid-South, celebrates another record breaking year for 2017. The company sold $6.5 billion in Real Estate, and closed 32,583 transactions corporate wide to make it their highest sales performance in the company’s over 40 year history. Included in those numbers, Crye-Leike’s Jackson, ...Read More »
East Capitol gets its turn on the revival wheel
By JACK WEATHERLY East Capitol Street had been left out of the downtown revival. The west end of the street has drawn all the attention and capital. That’s changing. “This end of Capitol hasn’t gotten any attention,” said E. J. “Kip” Gibert of Metairie, La., who bought the six-story Heritage Building at 401 E. Capitol in the fall of 2016 along with three ...Read More »
DEVELOPING CONSTRUCTION’S FUTURE WORKERS — Builders and contractors group says the industry is looking for career employees
By NASH NUNNERY If you go by traditional thinking, then you probably believe Wall Street and Silicon Valley are the only places to make a decent living these days. Truth be told, the construction industry is desperately seeking skilled tradespeople for work and training, according to Lee Nations. Nations, who serves as president of the Associated Builders & Contractors of ...Read More »
Mississippi vacation rentals concern neighborhoods and may have economic effect
By BECKY GILLETTE Online vacation rental sites such as AirBnB and Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) are a huge phenomenon in the lodging market. Some customers are drawn by lower rates than for hotels, sometimes by renting just a room in a house. VRBO and AirBnB have made it much easier for people to get into the vacation rental business, ...Read More »