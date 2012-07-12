E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: rebuilding

Tag Archives: rebuilding

Company raising money for documentary on rebuilding of The Shed

Megan Wright July 12, 2012 Leave a comment

OCEAN SPRINGS — A New Orleans-based production company has launched an online campaign to raise $80,000 for a documentary film on The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs and the rebuilding efforts following the fire that burned the restaurant to the ground. Elephant Quilt Productions owner Jason Rhein tells The Sun Herald the money raised would go to ...

Read More »

Hawaii man charged with post-Katrina investment scheme

Megan Wright January 27, 2012 Leave a comment

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST — Federal officials say a man in Hawaii has been charged by a grand jury in connection with an investment scheme related to rebuilding projects in areas of Mississippi affected by Hurricane Katrina. A Justice Department news release from the Jackson FBI office identifies the man as 54-year-old Dan Doyle, a resident of the island of Oahu. ...

Read More »