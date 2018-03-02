Josh Combes has been named market rresident at Renasant Bank in Batesville. In his new role with Renasant, Combes will be responsible for relationship building and assisting clients with their various needs. Combes attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from William Carey University. He ...Read More »
Fisher joins Renasant as business development officer
Jay Fisher has joined Renasant Bank in Starkville as a business development officer. Prior to joining Renasant, he served 25 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Colonel with his last assignment as part of the leadership of Columbus Air Force Base. At Renasant, Fisher is responsible for continuing relationship building and fostering client success through direct contact and ...Read More »
Arnemann joins Renasant Bank
Natalie Lefoldt Arnemann has recently joined Renasant Bank as Senior Managing Director/SVP in Private Client Services in the Highland Colony Office in Ridgeland. Prior to joining the bank, Arnemann was Vice president with BankPlus in the Private Client department for nine years. Arnemann will be responsible for building relationships and growing the Private Client area within the bank. She attended ...Read More »
Renasant promotes Jenkins to vice president
Ryan Jenkins has been promoted to vice president for internal audit at Renasant Bank. Jenkins joined Renasant in 2012 and has served in various positions. Jenkins previously was income tax accountant for Fortune 500 Auto Parts retailer, Auto Zone Inc. In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for managing internal audit staff to independently evaluate the adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency ...Read More »
Johnston joins Renasant as corporate relationship officer
Russell Johnston has joined Renasant Bank in Tupelo as a corporate relationship officer. Johnston will be responsible for cultivating and managing relationships with corporate clients in a variety of industries. Johnston is a graduate of North Carolina State University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in business finance. He received his MBA from the University of South Carolina. He ...Read More »
Mississippi’s Renasant Bank says stock sale will raise $75M
A Mississippi bank says it’s likely to raise $75 million by selling new stock to investors. Renasant Corp., the Tupelo-based parent company of Renasant Bank, said Wednesday that it will sell 1.9 million new shares at $41.50 per share. After paying underwriting firms $3.5 million, the bank expects to net $75 million. Renasant says the stock sale is likely to ...Read More »
Renasant CEO Robin McGraw finds success in a life of working hard
By NASH NUNNERY The ‘work hard play hard’ maxim has become a rather common mantra in America, but E. Robinson “Robin” McGraw discovered ‘life balance’ as a boy growing up in Louisville, Miss. Situated in the rolling “Red Hills” of east central Mississippi, the quaint town exudes Southern charm but was built on hard work and fortitude. So was young ...Read More »
Renasant Bank promotes 7
Tupelo-based Renasant Bank recently made seven promotions. Adam Archer has been promoted to First Vice President and Infrastructure Manager. Archer is responsible for overseeing the bank’s technology infrastructure as well as planning for future data center growth. Prior to joining Renasant, Archer was a Systems Analyst for Software Unlimited Corporation. Archer and his wife, Darbi, have two children, Chloe and ...Read More »
Renasant taps Mitchell Waycaster president
Renasant Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer E. Robinson McGraw announced that the board of directors of Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, unanimously elected C. Mitchell Waycaster as President and Chief Operating Officer of both the Company and Renasant Bank. McGraw will remain in his capacity as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company ...Read More »
5 promoted at Renasant
The following staff changes were made recently by Renasant Bank: » Kevin Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President Senior Associate Counsel. In his role at Renasant, Smith is responsible for handling a variety of legal issues arising within the function of the bank’s general counsel’s office including managing litigation, negotiating vendor contracts, responding to subpoenas, handling insurance claims, ...Read More »