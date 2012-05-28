VICKSBURG and HANCOCK COUNTY — The Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program (DOD HPCMP) has just completed its largest one-time investment in supercomputing capability. The total acquisition is valued at $105 million, and includes $80 million for multiple systems along with an additional $25 million in hardware and software maintenance services. This would more than double the DOD ...Read More »
Forecasters: Atlantic could see 15 storms this hurricane season
GULF OF MEXICO — Federal forecasters predict there will be about nine to 15 storms during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its initial outlook Thursday for the six-month storm season that officially begins June 1. The season got an early start when Tropical Storm Alberto formed last Saturday off South Carolina’s coast. The ...Read More »
After 114 years, researchers finally complete soil study of entire state
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — After 114 years, Mississippi State University and other agencies have completed an acre-by-acre map of Mississippi’s soils — more than 30 million acres. It’s part of the National Cooperative Soil Survey begun in 1899 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service. “To map over 30 million acres is a mindboggling scientific and technical accomplishment,” ...Read More »
UM educator, wife, give $100K for new scholarship fund
OXFORD — An educator, hydroscience and engineering researcher and administrator whose work has brought international attention to the University of Mississippi for more than four decades has contributed $100,000 to create an endowment encouraging other university professionals in their work. Sam S.Y. Wang — the founding director of UM’s National Center for Computational Hydroscience and Engineering, known as NCCHE — ...Read More »
Scientist to dye bay to study water flow
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST — Scientists from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), together with staff from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), will conduct a dye tracing study beginning Jan. 15 at areas of interest identified in this study in the vicinity of St. Louis Bay. Monitoring will occur Sunday ...Read More »