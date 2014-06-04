JACKSON — The Public Service Commission has become the first state agency to go on record to oppose storage of the nation’s nuclear waste in Mississippi, according to Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley. With a unanimous vote, the Commission passed a resolution calling on the federal government to cease consideration of any area in the state as a potential site ...Read More »
Jackson becomes seventh city to pass anti-discrimination resolution
JACKSON — The Jackson City Council has passed an anti-discrimination resolution recognizing the dignity and worth of all city residents — including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. The council voted 3-1 yesterday to approve the resolution. Two council members were absent. Councilwoman LaRita Cooper Stokes voted against it. The movement in the state began in Starkville this ...Read More »
State's GOP comes out against increased Medicaid
JACKSON — Mississippi Republican Party leaders have adopted a resolution saying they oppose Medicaid expansion. State GOP chairman Joe Nosef said today that the party executive committee acted on the document Monday. He says it’s a way to support Republican elected officials, including Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn. Under the health law signed ...Read More »
Mayor wants 'trial run' of hotel/restaurant tax next month
GAUTIER — At the end of the this week’s Gautier City Council meeting, Mayor Tommy Fortenberry made a motion to use the June 4 ballot as a “trial run” for the 2 percent tax-levy issue. Fortenberry said he was concerned at the low turnout of the primary election and wants to make sure residents are fully educated on the issue. ...Read More »
Council gives nod to borrowing for downtown baseball stadium
BILOXI — The Biloxi City Council has voted 5-2 on a resolution that could lead to the borrowing of $20 million for the construction of an athletic stadium. Councilmen George Lawrence and David Fayard voted against the plan. WLOX-TV in Biloxi reports Councilman Ed Gemmill told other council members that a downtown baseball stadium would jump start businesses and tourism ...Read More »
State lawmaker filing resolution on Sandy-recovery funding
JACKSON — A Democratic state lawmaker is filing a resolution that urges Mississippi’s entire congressional delegation to support federal spending for Hurricane Sandy recovery. The resolution by Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis isn’t expected to mention Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo by name. But, it’s a rebuke of Palazzo’s vote last week against putting $9.7 billion into the ...Read More »
Coast city calls truce in long-running annexation fight
BILOXI and GULFPORT — The Gulfport City Council has voted unanimously to approve a resolution that could put an end to a longstanding annexation dispute with the city of Biloxi. The property in question consists of about two-and-one-half square miles along the Mississippi 605 corridor north and east of Gulfport’s corporate boundaries. The Sun Herald reports the resolution says if ...Read More »
State House recognizes Bomgar founder business success
JACKSON — The Mississippi House of Representatives recently commended Joel Bomgar, founder and CEO of Bomgar Corporation, being the innovative force that created Bomgar, an international provider remote support software. In House Resolution 94, the House of Representatives noted the technological developments made by Bomgar and his company, which have furthered the state’s stand in the technology world. “I am ...Read More »
Cochran cosponsoring resolution of disapproval over proposed H-2B changes
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) will support legislation to stop the implementation of new federal regulations governing a temporary foreign worker visa program, saying the regulatory changes are flawed and detrimental to seasonal industries like shrimping on the Gulf Coast. Cochran announced that he would cosponsor a joint resolution of disapproval challenging the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed ...Read More »
Aldermen ask for Davis' resignation
SOUTHAVEN — The Southaven Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 today to ask Mayor Greg Davis to resign amid allegations he misspent about $170,000 in city funds. Attorney Steve Farese, who represents Davis, would not comment on whether Davis would resign. He said in a statement that the mayor is taking personal time for medical treatment and he expects Davis to ...Read More »