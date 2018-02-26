Two Mississippi Delta towns are seeking legislative approval to create a 2 percent restaurant tax to fund local improvements. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Thursday that if Republican Sen. Lydia Chassaniol’s Senate Bill 3013 is passed by the Legislature, Carrollton and North Carrollton could potentially enact new restaurant taxes that would fund recreation, tourism, parks, economic development and other purposes. If Chassaniol’s bill passes, ...Read More »
BRANDON — Residents are heading to the polls in Brandon to vote on a 2 percent restaurant tax that would raise the 7 percent sales tax to 9 percent on prepared food and beverages. If approved, the gross proceeds from the tax will go toward developing tourism and recreation in the city. The Clarion-Ledger reports Tuesday's voting will take place
D'IBERVILLE — The D'Iberville council has voted unanimously to ask for a referendum on a 2 percent food and beverage tax for the city. The referendum would have to be approved by the state Legislature and the tax would then have to be approved by at least 60 percent of city voters. City Manager Michael Janus said Tuesday he talked
D'IBERVILLE — A 2 percent tax could be added to the checks at D'Iberville restaurants. The council will vote today to ask the Legislature for permission to charge a tax at city restaurants and bars. City Manager Michael Janus tells The Sun Herald that the new tax is similar to one Ocean Springs adopted. The money generated would build a