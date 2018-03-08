By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
Spectacles opens in the District at Eastover
The list of retailers and restaurants in The District at Eastover continues to grow with the addition of Spectacles, a high-end optical boutique and optometry practice. "This space is different from your typical Jackson," said Spectacles Owner, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton. "The development is truly neighborly and has such a nice ambiance. We are thrilled to be here and are off to
Highland Village: the more it changes, the more it’s the same
By JACK WEATHERLY Masa Liles, general manager of Highland Village, thinks of herself as a curator. Selecting new pieces and keeping certain "old" pieces has been the signature approach since the shopping center was opened in 1972. In an era when naysayers are predicting the demise of shopping aggregations, especially enclosed malls, Highland Village closes in on 50 years in
Northpark faces brave new world of mall retailing
By JACK WEATHERLY Credit Suisse predicted earlier this month that up to 25 percent of U.S. malls will be closed within five years. The Switzerland-based financial services giant's outlook sent ripples across the world of malls, which have dominated the retail landscape for several decades. Credit Suisse and other observers see an overbuilt market, not unlike the housing market of
Farmers Alliance takes to road in battle against food deserts
By TED CARTER Sometimes two problems can come together to create a solution. In Mississippi, small farmers struggle to keep their land and make enough money to get by. And across the state, many rural communities and even some urban neighborhoods lack a means of buying fresh food. The farmers have the food and the people who live in the
Mercedes-Benz of Jackson named Official Automotive Partner of Highland Village
Highland Village has named Mercedes-Benz of Jackson its Official Automotive Partner. The partnership creates immediate cross promotional opportunities for both brands, including Mercedes-Benz of Jackson permanently displaying three luxury vehicles – two Mercedes-Benz and one Porsche – on-site throughout the Highland Village property. Mercedes-Benz of Jackson offers one of the largest inventories of Mercedes-Benz automobiles – including new and previously
The election impact: How consumers are reacting
Americans have been anxious about the contentious presidential election, and when they get fretful, they tend to stop shopping. While government reports show overall spending has held up, some analysts say they're seeing signs that shoppers are being cautious. A dip is normal before an election, but the question this year is whether the uncertainty could drag on after election
Northpark Mall sold to California group
By JACK WEATHERLY Northpark Mall, a fixture on County Line Road since 1984, has been sold by Simon Property Group to Pacific Retail Capital Partners of El Segundo, Calif. The 958,000-square-foot mall, which is on the Ridgeland side of the mile-long retail corridor, was bought along with The Galleria in White Plains, N.Y. and the Esplanade in Kenner, La., according
Kroger expects to earn less this year on falling prices
Kroger's profit in its second quarter fell nearly 12 percent as it made changes to its employee pensions. The supermarket operator also said Friday that it was hurt by falling prices of eggs, meats and other products, forcing it to lower its earnings guidance for the year. Shares of Kroger Co. slipped almost 2 percent before the stock market opened
Best Buy to close store on County Line Road
Jack Weatherly The County Line Road retail corridor will lose another major retailer with the closing of the Best Buy store at 6374 Ridgewood Court in Jackson. The store will close at the end of business on Oct. 31, the Richfield, Minn.-based chain said Monday in a release. It opened in November 2000. The announcement comes on the heels of