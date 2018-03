Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Rickey L. Chance, DO, has joined Memorial Physician Clinics in Biloxi in the practice of Family Medicine. Chance received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, W.V. He completed his Internship and Residency in Family Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Chance has been in practice ...