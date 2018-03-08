E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall

Jack Weatherly March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...

Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat

Jack Weatherly February 22, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...

Slim Chickens set to open in Ridgeland

MBJ Staff December 14, 2017 Leave a comment

David Bagwell will open a Slim Chickens restaurant on Jan. 8 at 819 Lake Harbour Dr. in Ridgeland. The Fayetteville, Ark.-based chain has 72 stores and Bagwell says he plans to open other stores in Mississippi in 2018. » READ MORE about Slim Chickens … The 3,000-square-foot Ridgeland store will cost roughly $1 million to build and equip, including acquisition ...

Ridgeland homeowners win interim rulings in Costco case

Jack Weatherly November 30, 2017 2 Comments

By JACK WEATHERLY Nine homeowners opposing the building of a Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland have won two interim rulings since they filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court. Most recently, Justice Leslie D. King ruled Oct. 23 against a motion by the city to strike information that allegedly had not been considered by Madison ...

UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo

Jack Weatherly November 8, 2017 7 Comments

By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal  that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...

Turning the corner: County Line Road at Ridgewood

Jack Weatherly October 5, 2017 1 Comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Two investors are buying in to the intersection of County Line Road and Ridgewood Road. Between the $900,000 spent on the former Applebee’s in the North Regency Square and the $1.8 million to buy and renovate the old Copeland’s, the total reaches about $2.7 million. Both spaces had been vacant for several years. News of the revitalization ...

BOOMING — Growth leads to change on Ridgeland’s Jackson Street

Becky Gillette August 31, 2017 Leave a comment

By BECKY GILLETTE Jackson Street in Ridgeland has been seeing a surge in new commercial real estate activity, and more new projects are under way adding to the mix. “We’re beginning to see some very positive things happening,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene F. McGee. “I think a lot has to do with the fact that the economy has improved, but ...

Former Ridgeland Kroger building to get new occupants

Jack Weatherly August 10, 2017 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY The former Kroger store at 2000 E. County Line Road in Ridgeland, vacant for nearly four years, will soon have new occupants. Sky Zone, a trampoline-based franchise, and Crunch Fitness, a gym, will divide the space. Dean & Dean Architects of Jackson is doing the basic design work and construction. Jason Vanhaelen, project manager, said Dean & ...

