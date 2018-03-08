By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat
By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
Divorce firm focusing on men’s, father’s rights opens in Ridgeland
By BECKY GILLETTE Men can be at a disadvantage with it comes to divorce custody agreements and property settlements, says Joseph E. Cordell, co-founder and principal partner of Cordell & Cordell. He said that is why the law firm has come to specialize in representing men in divorce cases. Cordell said in the past even though he had clients who ...Read More »
Slim Chickens set to open in Ridgeland
David Bagwell will open a Slim Chickens restaurant on Jan. 8 at 819 Lake Harbour Dr. in Ridgeland. The Fayetteville, Ark.-based chain has 72 stores and Bagwell says he plans to open other stores in Mississippi in 2018. » READ MORE about Slim Chickens … The 3,000-square-foot Ridgeland store will cost roughly $1 million to build and equip, including acquisition ...Read More »
KEEPING COMMUNITY WELL — Methodist Rehab’s new Ridgeland office part of neighborly trend
By SUSAN CHRISTENSEN / Health and Research News Service George Atchley of Ridgeland is not the kind of guy who rushes into surgery. He’s lived with a bum knee since he woke up 10 years ago with a burning sensation in the joint. “The next morning it was completely numb, and it has been completely numb ever since,” said the ...Read More »
Ridgeland homeowners win interim rulings in Costco case
By JACK WEATHERLY Nine homeowners opposing the building of a Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland have won two interim rulings since they filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court. Most recently, Justice Leslie D. King ruled Oct. 23 against a motion by the city to strike information that allegedly had not been considered by Madison ...Read More »
UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo
By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...Read More »
Turning the corner: County Line Road at Ridgewood
By JACK WEATHERLY Two investors are buying in to the intersection of County Line Road and Ridgewood Road. Between the $900,000 spent on the former Applebee’s in the North Regency Square and the $1.8 million to buy and renovate the old Copeland’s, the total reaches about $2.7 million. Both spaces had been vacant for several years. News of the revitalization ...Read More »
BOOMING — Growth leads to change on Ridgeland’s Jackson Street
By BECKY GILLETTE Jackson Street in Ridgeland has been seeing a surge in new commercial real estate activity, and more new projects are under way adding to the mix. “We’re beginning to see some very positive things happening,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene F. McGee. “I think a lot has to do with the fact that the economy has improved, but ...Read More »
Former Ridgeland Kroger building to get new occupants
By JACK WEATHERLY The former Kroger store at 2000 E. County Line Road in Ridgeland, vacant for nearly four years, will soon have new occupants. Sky Zone, a trampoline-based franchise, and Crunch Fitness, a gym, will divide the space. Dean & Dean Architects of Jackson is doing the basic design work and construction. Jason Vanhaelen, project manager, said Dean & ...Read More »