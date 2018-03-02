Robert A. Cunningham, CPA, ABV, CFE, CVA has been named managing member of GranthamPoole PLLC. He is a founding members of the firm, one of the largest in the state. A native of Florence, Ala., Cunningham attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He is presently the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants’ representative ...Read More »
Q&A: Robert A. Cunningham, President, Mississippi Society of CPAs
Great time to be a CPA MSCPA mission is to be an advocate for CPAs Robert A. Cunningham is the current president of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) and a partner in the Jackson accounting firm of Grantham, Poole, Randall, Reitano, Arrington & Cunningham, PLLC. He recently sat down with the Mississippi Business Journal to talk about ...Read More »