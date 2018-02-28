A tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi’s U.S. senators during a bitter 2014 race announced Wednesday that he will challenge the state’s other U.S. senator, Roger Wicker. Conservative Republican Chris McDaniel had hinted at the decision for days and made the announcement at an afternoon rally in his hometown of Ellisville. He said he ...Read More »
Reports indicate McDaniel running against Wicker
State Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville, an anti-establishment Republican, appears poised to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Tupelo in the Republican primary. Various national publications have reported on McDaniel’s plan to challenge Wicker. McDaniel, 46, a Jones County attorney, announced on Facebook Monday night his intention to make an announcement at noon Wednesday at Jones County Junior College ...Read More »
Sen. Roger Wicker, Mendal Kemp Recognized by MRHA
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was recently recognized by the Mississippi Rural Health Association as its National Legislator of the Year, and recently retired Mendal Kemp, longtime director of the Center for Rural Health at the Mississippi Hospital Association, was recognized for his dedication to Mississippi’s rural hospitals at the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s annual conference. Sen. Wicker has supported multiple ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Graham’s “We know what to do” is not what they’re doing
Once upon a time balancing the budget and lowering the national debt were top Republican priorities. Over two decades ago Newt Gingrich led a GOP revolution to do just that. Our own Sen. Roger Wicker, then in the House, signed on to Gingrich’s “contract for America.” Back then, in 1994, the debt totaled $4.7 trillion. In July 2009, then ...Read More »
Analysis: Mississippi could have tough 2018 Senate race
Mississippi’s most recent Republican primary for U.S. Senate was hard-fought and ugly, and it might be a preview of things to come in 2018. State Sen. Chris McDaniel came close to unseating longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014 by portraying the Appropriations Committee chairman as a big-spending Washington insider who belonged to an out-of-touch political elite. Voters ultimately chose ...Read More »
State’s federal delegation praises GOP tax overhaul framework
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal Guidelines for tax reform released last week by the White House and congressional leaders are winning praise from most of Mississippi’s federal lawmakers. President Donald Trump’s administration and key committees from the U.S. House and Senate have released a set of guidelines that sketch out a rough draft of legislation intended to overhaul the ...Read More »
Mississippi officials condemn white nationalist violence
Some Mississippi officials are denouncing white nationalist violence that killed one person and injured several others during the weekend in Virginia. “Those who practice the extremist ideals of neo-Nazism or white supremacy have no place in Mississippi. I condemn these groups in the strongest possible terms,” Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said Monday on Facebook. “I have been in communication with ...Read More »
Federal grant will support completion of upgrades at Jackson airport
U.S. senators from Mississippi have announced a multi-million dollar federal grant for improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker announced a $5.17 million federal grant on July 31. The grant will fund the final phase of the airport’s west taxiway lighting system, which is nearing the end of its usable life cycle. According to a ...Read More »
Wicker has strong fund-raising effort for re-election bid
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican, will be well funded if he is challenged in his 2018 re-election bid. Wicker, who is seeking his second full-term in the Senate, has $3.1 million in cash on hand through June 30, according to his campaign finance report filed recently with the Federal Election Commission. For ...Read More »
Will Wicker face McDaniel challenge in 2018 Senate race?
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal In the summer of 2014, little-known state Sen. Chris McDaniel came within a political eye lash (one-half percent or 1,720 votes) of defeating the iconic Thad Cochran and putting himself in position to be Mississippi’s next U.S. senator. But McDaniel failed to garner a majority vote in that hot and contentious June Republican Party ...Read More »