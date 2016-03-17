Ronnie Agnew, Executive Director, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, has been awarded the 2016 National Advocacy Award by America’s Public Television Stations for his efforts in furthering public television’s legislative goals and marshalling grassroots support for public broadcasting. The award was presented during The APTS Public Media Summit in Washington. Agnew was also re-elected to the APTS Board of Trustees and as ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Ronnie Agnew
Tag Archives: Ronnie Agnew
USM adds 5 to Hall of Fame
The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Mass Communication and Journalism recently inducted five into its Hall of Fame. The MCJ Hall of Fame honorees include: Alice Tisdale, publisher of the Jackson Advocate Kurt Brautigam, manager of member services, Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association Ronnie Agnew, executive director, Mississippi Public Broadcasting William E. “Bud” Kirkpatrick, former director of public ...Read More »