Ross & Yerger, a privately held insurance agency in Jackson, recently added Ann Wooten and Clois R. Hill to its team. Wooten joined the agency as a Claims Account Manager. She is a native of Florida and comes to Ross & Yerger with several years of experience as a Personal Lines Account Manager. Hill joined the agency as a Commercial ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger Included In Best Practices Study
Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc. has retained its Best Practices status by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the best agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices. The agencies in the study groups are selected every ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger names Marcus Burger newest Shareholder
Ross & Yerger has named Marcus Burger as its newest shareholder. Burger is a licensed producer who joined the company in May 2014. Marcus focuses on assisting municipalities, education systems and nonprofit organizations find risk management solutions and control healthcare cost. Burger graduated from Hampton University in Hampton, VA with a Bachelor in Mathematics and a Master of Science Degree ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger names Michael Addison newest Shareholder
Ross & Yerger insurance agency has named Michael Addison as its newest company shareholder. Addison is a producer who joined the company in 2014. He provides risk management, insurance and bonding services, with a focus in construction and manufacturing industries. Addison graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor in Business Administration. Additionally, he is an Accredited Adviser in ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger moving into One Eastover Center
By TED CARTER A lease for 27,700 square feet to the Ross and Yerger insurance agency has brought occupancy at the new One Eastover Center to 98 percent, say developers of the five-story office component of Jackson’s District at Eastover mixed-use development. The 156-year-old Ross & Yerger joins law firm Baker Donelson, and CPA firm Cosmich, Simmons & Brown in ...Read More »
Commercial real estate insurance rates increasing, but property owners can take steps to reduce premiums
Superstorm Sandy in 2012 followed an unprofitable 2011 year worldwide for insurers, so it should come as no surprise that coverage for insurance including commercial insurance is increasing in price. “Over the past year or two, we’ve seen slight increases in property rates,” said Brandt Galloway, a partner with Galloway Chandler-McKinney insurance, Columbus. “Upgrades to the property such as centrally ...Read More »
Winters returns to Ross & Yerger
Sandie Winters has rejoined Ross & Yerger Insurance Inc. as an account executive in the Financial Institutions Division. In her new position she will be contacting banks and credit unions in the Northern Louisiana area. Winters brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Ross & Yerger. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. in mathematics. ...Read More »
Firm names new VPs
Ross & Yerger has promoted Marilyn Jones to vice president in its Tupelo office. Jones been employed with Ross & Yerger since 1986. Jones was chosen as Insurance Woman of the Year by the Insurance Women of Northeast Mississippi in 2004. Larry Furr has also been promoted to vice president in the firm’s Jackson office. Furr has been with Ross ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger adds Knighton
Charlie Knighton has joined the Ross & Yerger executive sales team. Knighton comes to Ross & Yerger with over 10 years in pharmaceutical sales. He was founder of Pinnacle Medical Solutions, and until he sold the business served as president. Knighton graduated Belhaven University with a degree in business administration.Read More »