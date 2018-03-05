Nail McKinney Professional Association recently added one CPA and promoted three others at the Tupelo firm. Samantha Weatherford, a native of Sebastopol, has joined the firm. She received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2012. She has over 5 years experience in public practice in Memphis. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, have a 14-month-old daughter, June, ...Read More »
Nail McKinney welcomes Andrew Spearman, Ryan Rhea
Andrew Spearman and Ryan Rhea have joined Nail McKinney Professional Association as staff accountants. Spearman is a native of Tupelo and a 2014 graduate of Mississippi State University with a master of taxation. He has passed all parts of the CPA exam and is working out of the firm’s Tupelo office. Rhea, also a native of Tupelo and a 2014 ...Read More »