A 14 percent-point reduction in federal income tax boosted Sanderson Farms Inc.’s first fiscal quarter’s net income by $37.5 million, the Laurel-based poultry processor announced Wednesday after close of the Nasdaq stock market. Thanks to that tax liability reduction, the company reported in a release that net income was $51.2 million, or $2.24 per share, for the quarter compared with ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER: What’s your ‘type’? Mine is ‘sales successful’
Everybody talks about “types” of people, in order to try and figure them out. Salespeople are all taught to mirror, model, and type their prospective customers. Big mistake. My opinion: total manipulation. Total joke. Total waste of time. The key word is harmonize. Not mirror or model. Harmonize is sincere. Mirror or model is manipulative. Get to know them as ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER: For the love of sales, not the love of money
Do you love sales? Do you love what you do? Do you love your product? Do you love your company? Do you love your customers? These are not questions I pulled out of the air. These are questions that directly affect your productivity, your attitude, your income, your success and your fulfillment. Not to mention your longevity at your present ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER — Dream your way to sales success… all day long
Ever dream? Ever had a scary dream? Think you were dying? Falling? Wake up in a sweat? What causes dreams? I have no idea — and neither do the experts. All kinds of studies, all kinds of theories, all kinds of books, very few answers. And you’re thinking “night,” aren’t you? There’s a much more powerful form of dreaming – ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER — Uncovering your own secret of selling … Why YOU buy!
Think about the last few things you purchased. They hold the secrets to increasing your sales. Giving a seminar, I was in a stream-of-conscience talking about buying motives and why people buy. As usual I was focused on the customer side, the probable purchaser side, the buyer side of the equation. Then out of the blue I said, “Think of ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER: Wanna be a sales master? Study other sales masters!
The book, titled “America’s Twelve Master Salesmen,” was written and published by B.C. Forbes & Sons in 1953. Yes, there were women in the book, but in those days, “men” was the universal gender. Today, it’s quite the opposite. The book was based on the fact that each one of these master salespeople had one extremely powerful overriding principle or ...Read More »
JEFFREY GITOMER: More BIG Questions and BIGGER Answers
Here are a few more sales, business, and life answers that can help you make more sales TODAY, and help you build a personal brand and reputation FOREVER. 1. Jeffrey, what do you do EVERY DAY to build attraction and brand? What do you do to create consistency in your daily business habits? And I wonder how many of your ...Read More »
Cal-Maine reports increased 1Q sales, net income
JACKSON — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2015 ended Aug. 30, 2014. Net sales were $356.9 million, an increase of 12 percent compared with net sales of $319.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2014. The egg company reported net income of $27.7 million, or $1.15 per basic share and $1.14 per diluted ...Read More »
Fitch gives Mississippi Power a negative outlook due to Kemper plant
GULFPORT — Fitch Ratings has affirmed the issuer default rating (IDR) and security ratings for Southern Company, and has affirmed the IDRs and debt ratings for Southern Company’s subsidiaries. The rating outlook for all of the subsidiaries is stable, except for Mississippi Power, which remains negative. Fitch wrote: “The key near-term uncertainty at Mississippi Power remains the execution risk associated ...Read More »
NRF downgrades retail sales forecast after sluggish start to 2014
WASHINGTON — The National Retail Federation has lowered its retail sales forecast for 2014 because of slow growth recorded during the first half of the year, but said sales are expected to grow significantly faster over the next five months. NRF forecasted in January that retail sales would grow 4.1 percent in 2014 over 2013, but today’s revision lowers the ...Read More »