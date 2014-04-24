COLUMBUS, Mississippi — Three-quarters of the 230-person workforce at bankrupt toilet seat maker Sanderson Plumbing Products will be out of a job by the middle of next weel unless an investor steps in with money to keep the company running. The layoffs likely would have occurred already but for a federally required 60-day plant closing notice that expires April 29. ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Sanderson Plumbing Products
Toilet seat maker pitching potential buyers as shutdown looms
A bankrupt toilet seat maker which a dozen years ago was Columbus’ largest manufacturing employer has told workers it will close at the end of April if it does not find a buyer by then. But that date announced by Sanderson Plumbing Products may not be as firm as it sounds, said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle ...Read More »
Beneke’s acquisition of Sanderson Plumbing Products saves 400 jobs
In a move that ensures Sanderson Plumbing Products Inc. will remain in Columbus and keep its 400-person workforce intact, Beneke Magnolia Inc. has acquired the 110-year-old maker of toilet seats. The Mississippi Development Authority provided the locally-owned Beneke Magnolia a $2.5 million loan to assist with the acquisition. The MDA made the loan through its Existing Industry Loan Program. The ...Read More »