E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Sanderson Plumbing Products

Tag Archives: Sanderson Plumbing Products

Sanderson Plumbing Products to begin sizable layoffs next week

Ted Carter April 24, 2014 5 Comments

COLUMBUS, Mississippi — Three-quarters of the 230-person workforce at bankrupt toilet seat maker Sanderson Plumbing Products will be out of a job by the middle of next weel unless an investor steps in with money to keep the company running. The layoffs likely would have occurred already but for a federally required 60-day plant closing notice that expires April 29. ...

Read More »

Toilet seat maker pitching potential buyers as shutdown looms

Ted Carter March 18, 2014 2 Comments

A bankrupt toilet seat maker which a dozen years ago was Columbus’ largest manufacturing employer has told workers it will close at the end of April if it does not find a buyer by then. But that date announced by Sanderson Plumbing Products may not be as firm as it sounds, said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle ...

Read More »

Beneke’s acquisition of Sanderson Plumbing Products saves 400 jobs

Ted Carter March 19, 2012 Leave a comment

In a move that ensures Sanderson Plumbing Products Inc. will remain in Columbus and keep its 400-person workforce intact, Beneke Magnolia Inc. has acquired the 110-year-old maker of toilet seats. The Mississippi Development Authority provided the locally-owned Beneke Magnolia a $2.5 million loan to assist with the acquisition. The MDA made the loan through its Existing Industry Loan Program. The ...

Read More »