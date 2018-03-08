The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director. The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs. Link is a graduate of Belhaven University ...Read More »
Sarah Link earns Certified Association Executive credential
Sarah Link, Associate Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association has earned the Certified Association Executive designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the American Society of Association Executives industry. To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours ...Read More »
Sarah Link promoted at Mississippi Optometric Association
The Board of Directors of the Mississippi Optometric Association has named Sarah Link as its Associate Executive Director. She previously served as MOA Membership Coordinator. Prior to joining MOA, Link worked with large accounts at Mad Genius ad agency, at Belhaven University, as well as in management positions for Family Christian Stores in Texas. The Flower Mound, Texas, native is ...Read More »