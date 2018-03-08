E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
BEN WILLIAMS — Alexander Hamilton v Robert S. Mueller III: Can a president be indicted?

For the MBJ March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution.  Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...

BEN WILLIAMS — The U.S. Supreme Court Mississippi flag order that wasn’t

For the MBJ September 19, 2017 6 Comments

Marshall Ramsey’s September 3 cartoon, depicting Governor Bryant as a Confederate soldier writing home about defending the flag on order of the “Yankee Supreme Court,” is quite clever and well-drawn.  The immensely-talented cartoonist is a credit to the State of Mississippi.  This particular cartoon, however, may perpetuate recent indistinct and misleading news reports.  Counter to published reports in various news ...

#justsayin’ takes a look at Confederate statues

For the MBJ September 1, 2017 Leave a comment

This week, Ford Williams caricatures the protesters’ intent on removing Confederate monuments from public display. Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication.  The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist.  In the series, Ford has caricatured Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, ...

BEN WILLIAMS — The one U.S. Supreme Court opinion to read in 2017

Contributing Columnist July 5, 2017 Leave a comment

The U.S. Supreme Court’s regular term ended Friday, June 30, 2017, and the nine lifetime Justices began their summer recesses. A vacant seat and a perceived 4-4 ideological split clouded expectations in October when the court term began.  Six months into the session, Justice Gorsuch joined the bench in a televised swearing-in ceremony conducted by swing-vote Justice Kennedy at the ...

BEN WILLIAMS — A cocktail party guide to Constitutional Law

Contributing Columnist June 8, 2017 Leave a comment

Let’s face it. The last time you studied constitutional law, marriage probably involved opposite genders. With the Donald in office and Anderson Cooper fulminating, we could all use a refresher on Con Law if for no other reason than to impugn the media’s talking heads and occasionally float a zinger at a cocktail party. The Backdrop.   The perfervid Declaration ...

