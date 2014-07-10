CANTON — Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee says the school system will likely ask voters to approve another bond issue within the next three years. McGehee tells the Madison County Journal by 2016, the need for another middle school, a separate 9th-grade building at Germantown High School or both will justify the cost. Germantown High School, which opened in 2010, ...Read More »
Tag Archives: school system
Ex-school superintendent gets jail time for bribery
GREENVILLE — The former superintendent of a school district in the Mississippi Delta has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for bribery related to a $1.4 million reading program for children. Former Greenville Public School District superintendent Harvey Franklin was sentenced to 76 months Wednesday for taking more than $270,000 in bribes to influence the school board ...Read More »
School district building new vo-tech center; old center to be renovated
HORN LAKE — The DeSoto County school system will build a new vocational-technical education center in Horn Lake. School Superintendent Milton Kuykendall told The Commercial Appeal that the old vo-tech center will be renovated to provide more classrooms at Southaven high and middle schools. The new center site is 70 acres at U.S. Highway 51 and Nail Road in Horn ...Read More »
Committee eyeing key dates in proposed school merger
STARKVILLE — As the start of the state’s next legislative session approaches, Starkville-Oktibbeha County school consolidation committee members say two key November dates will help give clarity to the group’s almost yearlong efforts. The Commission on Starkville Consolidated School District Structure scheduled two dates pivotal to its report: a public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at ...Read More »
Ex-school superintendent to be sentenced for bribery
GREENVILLE — Former Greenville schools superintendent Harvey Franklin will be sentenced Nov. 13 for accepting bribes from the seller of a reading program. In an investigation led by the Office of the State Auditor, Franklin pled guilty to a three count information, charging him with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States; accepting bribes and kickbacks from a ...Read More »
Woman pleads guilty to bribing ex-school superintendent
GREENVILLE — A Georgia businesswoman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribing a former superintendent of schools in Greenville in exchange for a contract for her company’s reading program. Edna Goble entered the plea yesterday to one count in federal court in Oxford shortly before her trial was to begin. No sentencing date has been set. She faces a ...Read More »
City-schools squabble continues even after settlement
JACKSON — Months after a court order supposedly settled the issue, the Jackson Public School District is once again at odds with the city government over school taxes. According to emails and a settlement offer obtained by The Clarion-Ledger, the school system contends the city broke the agreement struck in July that set the district’s operational millage at 65.91 mills. ...Read More »
Pickering calls results of school system audits 'alarming'
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Office of the State Auditor has released the 2012-2013 Mississippi Student Information System (MSIS) School Audits Comprehensive Annual Report. During the previous school year, OSA conducted audits in 46 school districts totaling 146 schools across the state. “Each school district is required to submit specific student and personnel information to the Department of Education through the ...Read More »
Hinds County judge blocks state takeover of Delta schools
LEFLORE COUNTY — Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd has blocked the state’s takeover of the Leflore County school district. Kidd ruled today that the district is owed a formal hearing before the state can depose the current superintendent and school board. The state has said it used another section of state law and no formal hearing was required before ...Read More »
Judge blocks takeover of school system; second district asks for stay
LEFLORE COUNTY and CLAIBORNE COUNTY — A Hinds County judge has blocked the state takeover of the Leflore County school district, while the Claiborne County school district is asking another judge to reverse a takeover. Judge Winston Kidd signed a temporary order blocking the Leflore takeover Monday, the same day Gov. Phil Bryant declared emergencies there and in Claiborne County, ...Read More »