STARKVILLE — Researchers at Mississippi State University’s Forest and Wildlife Research Center have created the Mississippi Forest Monitoring and Information System, a forest inventory and information system that combines satellite remote sensing data and ground surveys. It is the first time forest-related satellite data and ground measurements have been combined on such a large scale in the United States. “The ...Read More »
SPEC releasing thousands of seatrout fingerlings in bay
SAINT LOUIS BAY — The Seatrout Population Enhancement Cooperative (SPEC), a partnership of the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory (GCRL), Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Mississippi since 2005, is releasing thousands of spotted seatrout fingerlings into the waters of Saint Louis Bay this week. Yesterday’s release was at the Merlin ...Read More »
Plant pathologist's work could lead to new drug for humans
STARKVILLE — A Mississippi State University plant pathology researcher’s discovery of an agricultural phenomenon could lead to the development of a new antifungal drug. The potential drug shows significant promise for the treatment of serious fungal infections in people with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy treatments and those with HIV or AIDS. While MSU holds numerous patents ...Read More »
Forecasters: Atlantic could see 15 storms this hurricane season
GULF OF MEXICO — Federal forecasters predict there will be about nine to 15 storms during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its initial outlook Thursday for the six-month storm season that officially begins June 1. The season got an early start when Tropical Storm Alberto formed last Saturday off South Carolina’s coast. The ...Read More »
After 114 years, researchers finally complete soil study of entire state
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — After 114 years, Mississippi State University and other agencies have completed an acre-by-acre map of Mississippi’s soils — more than 30 million acres. It’s part of the National Cooperative Soil Survey begun in 1899 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service. “To map over 30 million acres is a mindboggling scientific and technical accomplishment,” ...Read More »
Researchers make breakthroughs in poinsettia production
STARKVILLE — Researchers at Mississippi State University have found a cost-effective and environmentally friendly strategy for fighting one of the most serious soil-borne diseases in poinsettia production. Pythium stem and root rot is a common problem in poinsettia production because the fungus thrives in cool, saturated and poorly drained soils, said Maria Tomaso-Peterson, associate research professor in MSU’s Department of ...Read More »
Oil spill challenges research universities
Scientists asked to do a lot with a little Scientists at Mississippi’s four public research universities find themselves on the front lines of the oil spill battle. Researchers are being asked to collect data on everything from the effects on wildlife and plants to the socio-economic impact. Yet, it could not have come at a worse time for the ...Read More »