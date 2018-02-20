E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Chrestman named permanent leader for MSU Career Center

MBJ Staff February 20, 2018 Leave a comment

Angie Chrestman, who has served as the Mississippi State University Career Center’s interim director since last July, now is the permanent director. Chrestman succeeds Scott Maynard, who retired in 2017 after leading the center for nine years. The Career Center provides a wide variety of services and events to help MSU’s more than 21,800 students prepare for and find jobs ...

Mayor vetoes aldermen, wants administrator to remain

July 10, 2013 Leave a comment

STARKVILLE — Mayor Parker Wiseman has vetoed a decision by the board of aldermen to fire Starkville city administrator . The board voted earlier this month to fire Spruill with Aldermen Jason Walker and Scott Maynard voting no. Board declined to give a reason for the decision. Alderman Ben Carver tells the Starkville Daily News that the majority felt Spruill ...

Hiring picking up for accountancy grads

Becky Gillette March 20, 2011 Leave a comment

Accounting has not been immune to the difficult economy experienced in the past couple of years, but the job market for accounting graduates appears to be on the upswing. “We noticed in 2010 it was much, much more difficult,” said Mark Wilder, Ph.D., CPA, dean of the Patterson School of Accountancy, University of Mississippi. “It was tighter and more challenging ...

