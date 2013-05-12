E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Judge denies bond in doctor/lawyer murder-for-hire case

May 12, 2013 Leave a comment

GREENWOOD — Bond has again been denied for Dr. Arnold Smith but a judge says he may reconsider after the doctor undergoes a mental examination. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports prosecutors told Judge Breland Hilburn that a bed is open for Smith at the State Hospital in Whitfield. They have not said when he might be moved from Greenwood to the ...

Chicago family suing local gun shop owner following murder

April 24, 2013 2 Comments

BYHALIA — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot and killed three years ago by gang members is filing a lawsuit against the Mississippi gun dealer where the weapon was purchased. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence announced the lawsuit filed by the family of Thomas Wortham IV in a news release. Wortham had just ...

Lawmakers want gun permits to be concealed

Megan Wright January 21, 2013 Leave a comment

JACKSON — Some Mississippi lawmakers propose cutting off public access to records about state-issued permits for people to carry concealed guns. Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon and Sen. Will Longwitz of Madison say they want the change because a newspaper in New York published names and other information about people there who have concealed weapons permits. The two Republicans said ...

