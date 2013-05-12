GREENWOOD — Bond has again been denied for Dr. Arnold Smith but a judge says he may reconsider after the doctor undergoes a mental examination. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports prosecutors told Judge Breland Hilburn that a bed is open for Smith at the State Hospital in Whitfield. They have not said when he might be moved from Greenwood to the ...Read More »
Chicago family suing local gun shop owner following murder
BYHALIA — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot and killed three years ago by gang members is filing a lawsuit against the Mississippi gun dealer where the weapon was purchased. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence announced the lawsuit filed by the family of Thomas Wortham IV in a news release. Wortham had just ...Read More »
Lawmakers want gun permits to be concealed
JACKSON — Some Mississippi lawmakers propose cutting off public access to records about state-issued permits for people to carry concealed guns. Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon and Sen. Will Longwitz of Madison say they want the change because a newspaper in New York published names and other information about people there who have concealed weapons permits. The two Republicans said ...Read More »