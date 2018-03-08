By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: shopping
Kroger to buy Roundy’s for $178M to expand in Midwest
NEW YORK — Kroger plans to buy fellow grocer Roundy’s for about $178 million to expand in the Midwest. Roundy’s Inc., based in Milwaukee, owns about 151 stores in Wisconsin and Illinois. Its stores include Copps, Mariano’s, Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save. Kroger said the deal will give it a presence in new areas. Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. operates more ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER — Full circle for Masa Liles
During the past few years, I’ve met and become acquainted with a number of business professionals who grew up in Mississippi, left to pursue careers, and wound up coming home to the Magnolia State. However, I don’t recall any whose career travels have been more extensive than Masa Liles, the new Property Manager at Highland Village. Having grown up in ...Read More »
OUR VIEW: Leaders pass up chance to stem hunger, diet-related disease
Tell the truth. Didn’t you feel annoyed and inconvenienced the last time a bare cupboard forced you to make a trip to the supermarket down the street? If that is all you felt, you are among the more fortunate Mississippians. For more than a quarter of your fellow Magnolia State citizens – predominantly those in economically distressed communities and regions ...Read More »
Southaven plans to become regional shopping destination
SOUTHAVEN — Local officials are expecting the outlet mall under construction by Tanger and Poag Shopping Centers to make Southaven a regional business destination. “We are 250 miles from six states and we will probably draw from all of them. This isn’t your local mall,” Carmen Kyle, executive director of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, told The Commercial Appeal. Tanger ...Read More »
Tanger announces outlet mall plans in Miss.
SOUTHAVEN — Outlet mall operator Tanger is partnering Poag Shopping Centers on a development in Southaven. Southaven and DeSoto County officials several years ago approved a $15 million tax increment financing plan in which bonds will be issued to pay for the infrastructure for the outlet mall. In addition, the development has approval for $34 million in sales tax rebates ...Read More »
NRF predicts merrier holiday shopping season for retailers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a turbulent start to 2014, the National Retail Federation says it expects sales in November and December (excluding autos, gas and restaurant sales) to increase 4.1 percent to $616.9 billion, higher than 2013’s actual 3.1 percent increase during that same time frame. Holiday sales on average have grown 2.9 percent over the past 10 years, including ...Read More »
Council rebrands in effort to push more visitors to Oxford Square
OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Council has recently been rebranded as the Oxford Square Alliance. The Alliance has a new logo, and decals with the logo will be placed at member locations around the historic Oxford Square. “People from all over the world know about the Oxford Square,” says Mark Huelse, chair of the Oxford Square Alliance and co-owner of ...Read More »
Coast city launches 'Pelican Pound' promotional campaign
A Mississippi Gulf Coast community has unveiled a new effort to keep consumer spending within its city limits. The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau has launched new items to promote the “totally locally” Pelican Pound campaign to help encourage residents and visitors to buy local. The new campaign features pelican artwork by artist Elizabeth Huffmaster. The pelican pound, ...Read More »
NRF: Retail sales increased nationwide in most categories
WASHINGTON — Warmer spring weather spurred continued consumer spending and activity this March. According to the National Retail Federation, March retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gas stations and restaurants, increased 0.8 percent adjusted month-to-month and 1.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year. NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said, “Retail sales increased in most categories and sectors as consumers took to stores to ...Read More »