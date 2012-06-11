E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Read June 11, 2012 issue of the MBJ

MBJ Staff June 8, 2012 Leave a comment

>> EATON AEROSPACE Material not intentionally withheld, two lawyers fired— By Clay Chandler Also in this week’s paper: >> IRBY IS STATE’S NEWEST BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY The 86-year-old Jackson company opened its new $6 million sales center and corporate headquarters last week— by Ted Carter >> STATE SAW RECESSION IN 2011 Negative GDP blamed— by Ted Carter >> FARM BUREAU ...

Read More »

Gold Coast Skydivers hope to stay in Lumberton

Megan Wright May 31, 2012 Leave a comment

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Mayor Miriam Holder said she realizes that Leanne Igo, owner of Gold Coast Skydivers, needs to be able to make a living off her weekend business at I.H. Bass Jr. Memorial Airport. Igo said she can understand the cash-strapped city looking somewhat askance at renewing a contract that had her company paying $100 a year in rent. ...

Read More »