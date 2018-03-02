By BECKY GILLETTE Here’s news you can lift a mug and do a “cheers” to. In late December the U.S. Congress passed a two-year version of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which cuts the federal excise tax for craft breweries in half from $7/barrel to $3.50/barrel for domestic brewers producing less than two million barrels annually. The ...Read More »
SBA’s executive training program is designed to increase profits, growth
By BECKY GILLETTE The SBA Mississippi District Office is currently seeking small-business owners who want to improve their profits and help create economic growth by participating in the SBA 2018 Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program. Emerging Leaders is an intensive executive-level entrepreneurship training program for small-business owners who want to take their businesses to the next level of success.
March 2, 2018 E-Edition
Golf carts keep Bay St. Louis moving
By LISA MONTI Given the fact that golf carts have become such a popular way to get around Bay St. Louis, especially on sunny weekends when Old Town's bars, restaurants and shops are in full swing, the Mississippi Coast city's motto "A Place Apart" could easily morph into "A Place of Carts." They're everywhere. People drive them to work, parents
Vicksburg couple gains exposure and a partner during visit to Shark Tank
By NASH NUNNERY It's been said that most aspiring entrepreneurs live their fears and not their dreams. Not Juli and Richard Rhett. The Vicksburg couple turned Richard's desire to improve outdoor camping gear and help solve the world's water crisis into Sierra Madre Research and a coveted appearance on ABC-TV's hit series Shark Tank Oct. 1.
October 20, 2017 E-Edition
Networking leads to Walmart deal for Oxford businesswoman
By LISA MONTI Oxford businesswoman Karen Kurr took her Southern-style frozen casseroles up to Bentonville, Ark., and landed a deal in her first meeting with Walmart. Starting in the fall of 2018, Kurr's No Time 2 Cook family-size meals will be introduced in the frozen food aisles of 250 Walmarts throughout the Deep South. Kurr's winning combination of fresh ingredients
July 21, 2017 E-Edition
Iconic Aberdeen businessman passes away
By RAY VAN DUSEN / Monroe Journal For the majority of Aberdeen's history, Lann Hardware has been a downtown institution. On June 23, a longstanding rock in the business' namesake, Walter Lann Jr., died. "He was the foundation of Main Street. I went to him for advice and vision. He had such a heart for it," said Aberdeen Main Street
Protected: JOSH MABUS — If you’re explaining, you’re losing
