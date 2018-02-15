By JULIA MILLER In the heart of downtown Jackson, Smith Park is getting a much-needed refresh after recent efforts to revitalize the historic area. “For 10 to 15 years, or even longer it’s been tired and has needed a major renovation,” said John Gomez, associate director at Jackson Downtown Partners. “We just felt like we had to do something.” For ...Read More »
Second phase of Smith Park renovation underway
By JACK WEATHERLY The second phase of the restoration of Smith Park in downtown Jackson is underway. Concrete water courses with “boulders” are being removed and earthen berms will be leveled before the greensward is resodded, according to a release from Downtown Jackson Partners. A safety fence has been erected around the park, which will be closed for two months during ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY — A nocturne for Smith Park
There are signs of life in Smith Park. Office workers stroll through the green space. A few pause for a while on the benches. It wasn’t that way a week or so earlier, before a host of dead or dying trees was taken down. The effect was immediate. You can see all the way through the block-square park in the ...Read More »
Smith Park renovation begins with cutting of trees
By JACK WEATHERLY A number of trees, some diseased some dead, were removed over the weekend as the start of $2.5 million plan to renovate Smith Park in downtown Jackson. The park in recent years has become an oasis with problems. It is a home base for the homeless, whose presence day and night discourages use of it by the general ...Read More »
A good day for dogs in Smith Park; first food vendor arrives
A sunny, spring-like day brought Fred Garrott and his hotdog cart out to Smith Park Wednesday to mark the start of what he hopes will be a thriving lunch trade. He got off to a good start, with all but three of the 40 premium all-beef dogs sold by 12:30. Chris Brown of the nearby Mississippi College of Law came ...Read More »