STARKVILLE — Camgian Microsystems has closed on a contract with FCC Environmental and Gateway Tire to deliver a new enterprise machine-to-machine (M2M) solution that supports centrally managed tracking, forecasting, collection and accounting of used oil materials generated across disparate automotive retail locations. The solution, built on Camgian’s Quantus Sensor Fusion Engine, comprises low-power, cellular based sensors that communicate on-site fluid ...Read More »
Bomgar unveils new solution for Android, iOS apps
JACKSON — Bomgar has introduced its new Embedded Remote App Support technology, which enables remote screen sharing and support for Android and iOS apps. The technology is delivered in a software development kit (SDK) that can be included in any Apple iOS or Android app by the app developer. Once Embedded Remote App Support is enabled, customers and employees can ...Read More »
Trustmark selects CONIX's anti-fraud solution
JACKSON — Trustmark National Bank has added CONIX Systems Inc.’s Fraud Detective solution to the bank’s payment processing operation. Manchester, Vt.-based CONIX says Fraud Detective helps banks and payment processors reduce both risk and cost by improving the speed and accuracy of identifying payment fraud across payment channels. “Trustmark has systematically implemented payment alternatives for the benefit of its customer ...Read More »