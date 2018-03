Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that six employees have been named Vice Presidents in the firm. The new Vice Presidents are Barry Alexander, PE, PTOE; Tom Henderson, PE, CM; Greg Judy, PE, PTOE; Mary Margaret Nicholson, PE; Sonny Smoak, PE; and Derrick Tucker, PE. Alexander is the Engineer Manager in the firm’s office in Jackson, Tenn. He joined Neel-Schaffer in 2002 ...