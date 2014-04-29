Special to The MBJ Several state inmates will be leaving prison with specialized managerial and manufacturing training from the Franklin Furniture Institute at Mississippi State University. Twenty Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. (MPIC) inmate workers at South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in Leakesville are enrolled in “The Management and Supervision of Modern Manufacturing” course. The three-hour night class began April 3, ...Read More »
