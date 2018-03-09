By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
Gulf Coast Democratic legislator Baria enters Senate race
State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the
Long-empty theater in Mississippi is purchased
A long-vacant theater in Mississippi has been purchased. The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce reported the A&G Theater, which has been vacant for over 40 years, is going to be restored to its former glory as a multi-purpose performance space for several things including movies and live entertainment. News outlets report New Orleans real estate developers Jim and Catherine MacPhaille
Maritime museum needs money before opening, leader says
Organizers say they hope to open a Mississippi Maritime Museum in 2020, but the project still needs money. The Mississippi Press reports the museum will be in the math and science building of the old Pascagoula High School. The president of the museum board, Terry Bollman, says $4.75 million is needed before the museum opens. About half would be for renovating and
Mississippi House delays ultimate fight over oil spill money
A fight over how Mississippi officials should divide $750 million in compensation from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill will wait for another day. House members passed two bills Wednesday intended as that body's spending plan. But representatives who say areas outside Mississippi's three coastal counties should get a substantial share of the economic damages being paid by BP PLC
City to use Katrina recovery money to seek end to flood woes
Mississippi's second-largest city could use recovery money from 2005's Hurricane Katrina to seek a solution to a neighborhood's flooding problem. WLOX-TV reports that the Gulfport City Council will consider hiring an engineering firm Tuesday to investigate flooding and propose solutions. Businesses along the stretch of U.S. 49, a central artery in the city, have long complained that unmaintained ditches and a
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi's beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. "The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do," said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf
Hancock County joins workforce development initiative
Hancock County is participating in a comprehensive workforce program to develop a "pipeline" of skilled workers who meet the needs of local businesses and industries. Hancock County is among the newest to join the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative which is used throughout the nation to develop a more productive workforce and encourage economic growth. The ACT initiative "is a
Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission selects firm to conduct spaceport feasibility study for Stennis International Airport
The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission has commissioned RS&H, Inc. to study the feasibility of obtaining a Launch Site Operator License that could open the door to commercial space flight out of Stennis International Airport (KHSA). The Federal Aviation Administration has developed regulations that enable airports to host operations of reusable launch vehicles that take off and land like
First Federal president Stewart Ramsay dies
PASCAGOULA— First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point has announced that Stewart Ramsay, Chairman of the Board and longtime President/Chief Executive Officer, passed away after a lengthy battle with health complications. "Our entire association mourns the loss of Stewart Ramsay," said Weldon Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Federal and longtime friend. "Mr. Ramsay was, and always