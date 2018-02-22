The Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic announced today that Archie and Cooper Manning will serve as hosts for the tournament’s Wednesday Pro-Am to be played April 18 at the Country Club of Oxford. The pairings party for the Manning Pro-Am will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 17 at the Ole Miss football facilities. “We are honored to be ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK: Flags — what do they mean?
PHIL HARDWICK: Flags — what do they mean?

With the Winter Olympics in full swing most of us are seeing a lot a flags. Some are really beautiful, and some are really ugly. So what makes a great flag? The answer to that question can be found in a great little booklet compiled by Ted Kaye and published by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA). Here are the
Ole Miss Rebels could swap black bear mascot for landshark
Ole Miss Rebels could swap black bear mascot for landshark

Years after it traded Colonel Reb for a bear, the University of Mississippi could again change its sidelines sports mascot. Student government President Dion Kevin III announced Monday that students will vote next week on changing from a black bear to a "landshark" in a campuswide election. University spokesman Ryan Whittington said the vote would be advisory and would not
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon gearing up for second annual race
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon gearing up for second annual race

By ALEXIS WILLIAMS With just over three months to go before the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, organizers, endurance runners and first-time racers are all preparing for the second annual event, which will be held the weekend of Dec. 8-10. Race director Jonathan "Juba" Dziuba and his team felt the Gulf of Mexico and beach-lined stretch of Highway 90 from Pass
#justsayin takes a look at Ole Miss and the NCAA
#justsayin takes a look at Ole Miss and the NCAA

This week, Ford Williams takes a look at the NCAA investigation of Coach Hugh Freeze and the Ole Miss football team. Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame. He is the
Mississippi State to spend $2M on new stadium sound system
Mississippi State to spend $2M on new stadium sound system

Mississippi State University wants to replace the sound system at its football stadium. The state College Board on Thursday approved a plan to hire an architect to design the estimated $2 million upgrade for Davis Wade Stadium. In documents submitted to trustees, the university says the current sound system causes a delay in people at one end of the stadium
Fantasy sports bill approved, could mean small revenue bump
Fantasy sports bill approved, could mean small revenue bump

By BOBBY HARRISON The Mississippi Legislature, struggling for ways to fund state government in the midst of sluggish revenue collections, should have at least a little help on the way. On Wednesday, the 52-member Senate approved with six no votes and sent to Gov. Phil Bryant legislation regulating and taxing fantasy sports. If Bryant signs the legislation into law, it will
Swim expert: Don’t drown in debt
Swim expert: Don't drown in debt

USA Swimming official cautions Ridgeland to keep pool plan within budget By JACK WEATHERLY Economic impact is one thing. Paying the bills is another. That's the advice for those proposing to build and operate a 88,000-square-foot facility to be called the Mississippi Aquatic Center in Ridgeland. Mick Nelson, facilities development director for USA Swimming, which governs the sport, offers guidance
Mississippi mulls regulations for fantasy sports betting
Mississippi mulls regulations for fantasy sports betting

Fantasy sports betting operators could soon face an 8 percent tax on their Mississippi revenue. House Bill 967 would establish the tax and authorize the Mississippi Gaming Commission to regulate sports betting operations online or in casinos. The bill passed the House Gaming Committee on Thursday and moves to the full House for more debate. Mississippi legalized fantasy sports betting last
WATCH — Steve Azar does great country music video for Sanderson Farms Championships
WATCH — Steve Azar does great country music video for Sanderson Farms Championships

Mississippi Delta country music legend and Delta State University alumnus Steve Azar has spent time at the Sanderson Farms Championships this week and wrote and performed a song for a Golf Channel intro this week. You can watch the very entertaining video here.