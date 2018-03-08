St. Dominic’s recently hired Kay McRee as the Executive Director of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation. McRee has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. Her previous experience includes Director of Development positions with Canopy Children’s Solutions (formerly Mississippi Children’s Home Services), the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Foundation and the American Cancer ...Read More »
Eva Laughter receives aquatic therapy certification
Eva Laughter, DPT, a physical therapist at St. Dominic’s Outpatient Rehabilitation and Hand Management Center, recently became a certified aquatic therapist. The certification was awarded by the American Physical Therapy Association and demonstrates clinical competency in aquatic physical therapy for all types of patients. Laughter obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University, followed by a Doctorate of Physical ...Read More »
Reeves earns certification
Erica Reeves, OTR/L, MS, CHT, an occupational therapist at St. Dominic Outpatient Rehabilitation Center and Hand Management Center in Jackson, has obtained the certified hand therapist credential. It is awarded by the Hand Therapy Certification Commission which involves meeting standards, developing a long-range career path, and acquiring the advanced study and training required to pass the certification examination. Reeves is ...Read More »
GI Associates set to become major piece in Flowood's emerging medical corridor
Thirty-three year-old GI Associates and Endoscopy Center is consolidating its Jackson and Flowood offices into a 75,000 square-foot building in Flowood’s Lakeland Marketplace North. GI Associates has bought a standing 50,000 square-foot building that opened in 1972 as a Mississippi Fine Furniture Wholesale store and remained a home for various furniture retailers through 2009. The new owners will redo the ...Read More »
St. Dominic president announces retirement
JACKSON — Sister Mary Dorothea Sondgeroth, O.P. has informed St. Dominic’s leadership, medical staff and employees of her intention to step down as the President of St. Dominic Health Services, Inc. (“SDHS”) effective January 1, 2012. She made the decision following a time of personal reflection and prayer. During her tenure, one of her focuses has been to prepare St. ...Read More »
Surgical first for Mississippi
Just a few years ago, it wasn’t conceivable that major surgeries could be performed without a single visible incision scar. Times have changed. Last November, surgeons at St. Dominic Hospital performed what is believed to be the first total laparoscopic hysterectomy procedure in the State of Mississippi. The procedure, termed a “robotic-assisted single port,” was performed by John Baten, an ...Read More »
Healthcare as an economic engine
Harbarger leads St. Dominic’s into 2011 with much on his plate In April, St. Dominic — Jackson Memorial Hospital will celebrate its 65 year in Jackson. During this time, this 535-bed facility has had a major impact on healthcare in Central Mississippi. Today, the organization employs 2,800 nurses, physicians and skilled caregivers. In addition, St. Dominic Medical Associates employs 27 ...Read More »
St. Dominic Madison hospital denied by Health Dept.
See related story: Big Money at Stake — Aug. 16, 2010 State Health Officer Dr. Mary Currier has denied St. Dominic’s request to move 71 of its Jackson beds to Madison and construct a new $121 million facility. St. Dominic says it will appeal the decision in Hinds County Chancery Court. Currier agreed with previous recommendations by the Health Department ...Read More »
Big money at stake
As St. Dominic’s fight for Madison continues, it raises the question of whether hospitals should be allowed to follow urban sprawl A recent decision by a state Health Department officer recommending that St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson not be allowed to move some of its acute care beds closer to its Madison patients brings up interesting questions about whether Mississippi’s ...Read More »
No CON for St. Dominic
Editor, No to St Dominic. They under-staff nurses, and watch out when you get close to being vested — they will find a way to get rid of you and then report you to the nursing board for a paper error it has nothing to do with the care of patients. I am not a nurse a former patient and ...Read More »