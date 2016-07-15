The College of Business at the University of Southern Mississippi will have three new department chairs when the 2016 fall semester begins. Dean of the College of Business Dr. Faye Gilbert said Thursday that Dr. Stacey A. Hall is the new chair of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, & Sport Management; Dr. Joseph Peyrefitte takes over the Department of ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Stacey Hall
Tag Archives: Stacey Hall
Hall attends conference in Qatar
Dr. Stacey Hall, associate director of The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at the University of Southern Mississippi, recently had an opportunity to take her expertise and passion to Doha, Qatar. Hall was a participant in the first International Sports Security Conference March 9-10. Hall joined an invitation-only list of approximately 150 professionals from across the ...Read More »