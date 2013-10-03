UTICA — The Hinds Community College-Utica Campus Business Incubation Center has added its newest business, D&J Solutions. The desktop publishing/events consultant company is owned and operated by Utica Campus employees Diana Brown, library assistant, and Joyce Woodhouse, administrative assistant. Brown says she and Woodhouse had been providing the services out of their homes for over a year, and after discussing ...Read More »
Tag Archives: start-up company
Diver's D/Lyte gets 'seed' funds
RIDGELAND — Mississippi Technology Alliance (MTA) president and CEO Tony Jeff announced that Diver’s DLyte is latest the recipient of a $10,000 Proof of Concept award from the Mississippi Seed Fund. Diver’s DLyte is a Ridgeland-based start-up company that developed a proprietary performance energy drink that protects scuba divers from decompression sickness. Diver’s DLyte used the funds to demonstrate the ...Read More »
New furniture manufacturer to begin operations
NETTLETON — HomeStretch LLC, an upholstered furniture manufacturing company, is setting up operations in Nettleton. The new company is an investment by owners William “Skipper” Holliman and Gentry Long that will create 140 new jobs over the next four years. Monroe County will borrow $1.5 million from the Mississippi Development Authority’s (MDA’s) Capital Improvements Revolving Loan Program fund for the ...Read More »