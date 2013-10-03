NETTLETON — HomeStretch LLC, an upholstered furniture manufacturing company, is setting up operations in Nettleton. The new company is an investment by owners William “Skipper” Holliman and Gentry Long that will create 140 new jobs over the next four years. Monroe County will borrow $1.5 million from the Mississippi Development Authority’s (MDA’s) Capital Improvements Revolving Loan Program fund for the ...