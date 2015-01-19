COLUMBUS — A contractor for the Steel Dynamics mill in Columbus is paying a $61,867 civil fine for environmental violations relating to hazardous waste and emergency readiness. Siemens Industry Metal Technologies agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The unit of German industrial giant Siemens maintains steel casting equipment for Steel Dynamics. A Nov. 24 ...Read More »
Severstal selling plants, including Severstal Columbus
COLUMBUS — Russian steel company Severstal is exiting the U.S. market, selling a pair of steel plants to AK Steel and Steel Dynamics for about $2.33 billion. Word of a possible sale began to circulate earlier this year as the West threatened sanctions against Russia for its activity in the Ukraine, but Severstal has not among those companies targeted by ...Read More »