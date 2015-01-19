E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Steel Dynamics

Tag Archives: Steel Dynamics

Siemens paying fine for waste and emergency plan violations

January 19, 2015 Leave a comment

COLUMBUS — A contractor for the Steel Dynamics mill in Columbus is paying a $61,867 civil fine for environmental violations relating to hazardous waste and emergency readiness. Siemens Industry Metal Technologies agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The unit of German industrial giant Siemens maintains steel casting equipment for Steel Dynamics. A Nov. 24 ...

Read More »

Severstal selling plants, including Severstal Columbus

July 21, 2014 Leave a comment

COLUMBUS — Russian steel company Severstal is exiting the U.S. market, selling a pair of steel plants to AK Steel and Steel Dynamics for about $2.33 billion. Word of a possible sale began to circulate earlier this year as the West threatened sanctions against Russia for its activity in the Ukraine, but Severstal has not among those companies targeted by ...

Read More »