E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Steve DeSalvo

Tag Archives: Steve DeSalvo

M-Braves’ Steve DeSalvo named Pearl Chamber Board President

MBJ Staff March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board. Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors ...

Read More »

Braves’ GM Steve DeSalvo joins local ALS board

MBJ Staff May 7, 2015 Leave a comment

Steve DeSalvo, general manager of the Mississippi Braves, has joined the board of directors of The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter. A native of Centereach, NY, and a resident of Brandon, DeSalvo is in his 29th season with the Braves’ AA franchise and his 35th season in professional baseball. He was named Executive of the Year by the Southern League in ...

Read More »