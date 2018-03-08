Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board. Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors ...Read More »
Mississippi Braves roster part of ‘two steps forward’ for parent Atlanta club
By TED CARTER Reports are that the Atlanta Braves’ new SunTrust Stadium is going to run a zip line beyond the centerfield scoreboard to move fans from one concourse to another. That would happen in 2017, the inaugural year of the Braves’ new stadium in Cobb County. But it may seem like a second zip line is running as well, what ...Read More »
Braves’ GM Steve DeSalvo joins local ALS board
Steve DeSalvo, general manager of the Mississippi Braves, has joined the board of directors of The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter. A native of Centereach, NY, and a resident of Brandon, DeSalvo is in his 29th season with the Braves’ AA franchise and his 35th season in professional baseball. He was named Executive of the Year by the Southern League in ...Read More »